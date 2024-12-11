Meet the Artist: Dustin Hunt, creator of Lansing Shaped

A Michigan artist has transformed the state’s capital city of Lansing into a moving work of art. Dustin Hunt is the creator of Lansing Shaped, an interactive art experience that spans multiple generations and neighborhoods, bringing the influence of this Midwestern city to life.
With wildly colorful and bold elements, three individual murals housed on the walls of repurposed school sites depict the lasting impact that Lansing has had on its residents. Hunt says that growing up in the city and seeing the many unique people that call Lansing home inspired him to embark on the project this past summer.
Through his small business, Muralmatics, Hunt creates narrative-based, portrait-style, interactive murals that seek to recreate the feelings he experienced when he first discovered high-quality, large-scale graffiti in Detroit more than two decades ago. While attending the Center for Creative Studies, Hunt began exploring Detroit’s abandoned buildings and train yards, adorned with aerosol masterpieces created by graffiti artists. Hunt’s exploration quickly turned into an alternative art school education, as he spent several years studying and practicing the art of graffiti.
Today, Hunt’s Lansing Shaped murals span the borders of the capital city, each one standing proud at nearly 30 feet by 30 feet. They showcase one family across three generations, with QR codes at each mural that direct visitors to videos of the family members discussing how Lansing has shaped them.
Hunt knew he wanted the series to transcend the boundaries of traditional art, standing by the belief that public art itself is most impactful when it engages and reflects the community it lives in. Visitors can interact with each of the three murals as they view them by recording and uploading their own testimonials on how the city has influenced their lives. Their words will stay on the Lansing Shaped webpage, accessible by the QR code as well, for others to view.
The project is also designed to give residents a platform that they might not otherwise have. Whether capturing the stories of Lansing’s older generation or giving a voice to the newest, everyone has an opportunity to share. Hunt says he seeks to create public art that empowers underrepresented community members to celebrate their stories and share their impact on their vibrant city.
A former art teacher, Hunt considers approachability in each of his projects, often incorporating interactive media to provide further context to his murals. He creates pieces for the general public so that everyone can foster a sense of ownership and create vital connections with their community. Likewise, the stories behind Lansing Shaped provide an identity and offer the telling of a shared narrative. Webs of interconnected human experiences are designed to evoke empathy and understanding among Lansing’s community members.
Hunt says he hopes Lansing Shaped will encourage residents and beyond to explore and appreciate Lansing and understand how people shape communities, neighborhoods, and cities.
To honor his commitment to training the next generation of creatives to be confident and fearless, Hunt brought in two emerging artists to help him with the Lansing Shaped project. Haylie Klusack and Cami Workinger were selected from a pool of applicants to participate in Muralmatic’s paid apprenticeship, which offers emerging artists an immersive, hands-on experience in the world of large-scale mural installations while equipping them with essential business skills. The apprenticeship provides in-depth training on the entire mural creation process, from conceptual design to final installation, with a strong focus on community engagement and social impact.
For more information on Lansing Shaped and Muralmatics, visit www.muralmatics.com or follow along on social media at www.facebook.com/muralmatics and Instagram @muralmatics.
Where to view:
West: 609 N. Verlinden Avenue
(Scribbles and Giggles Child Care Center, formerly Verlinden Elementary School)
North: 500 E. Thomas Street
(Advancement Corporation Community Center, formerly Otto Middle School)
South: 5825 Wise Road
(Alfreda Schmidt Community Center, formerly Harry Hill High School)