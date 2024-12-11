Meet the Artist: Dustin Hunt, creator of Lansing Shaped

A Michigan artist has transformed the state’s capital city of Lansing into a moving work of art. Dustin Hunt is the creator of Lansing Shaped, an interactive art experience that spans multiple generations and neighborhoods, bringing the influence of this Midwestern city to life.

With wildly colorful and bold elements, three individual murals housed on the walls of repurposed school sites depict the lasting impact that Lansing has had on its residents. Hunt says that growing up in the city and seeing the many unique people that call Lansing home inspired him to embark on the project this past summer.

Through his small business, Muralmatics, Hunt creates narrative-based, portrait-style, interactive murals that seek to recreate the feelings he experienced when he first discovered high-quality, large-scale graffiti in Detroit more than two decades ago. While attending the Center for Creative Studies, Hunt began exploring Detroit’s abandoned buildings and train yards, adorned with aerosol masterpieces created by graffiti artists. Hunt’s exploration quickly turned into an alternative art school education, as he spent several years studying and practicing the art of graffiti.