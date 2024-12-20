FOR THE LOVE OF TEXTILES AND ART

In an era often overshadowed by fast fashion and disposable goods, my passion resides at the vibrant intersection of textiles and art. Over the past decade, I have immersed myself in the intricate world of fashion and product design, where the delicate balance between creativity and sustainability is not just a goal but a necessity. More than a year ago, I made a deliberate pivot into the art world—a transition that had long beckoned me. This new direction allows me to approach design with a unique perspective rooted in both technical skill and creative vision.

Drawing from my product development background, I am acutely aware of the significant waste generated during production. Each cut of fabric for a garment or an upholstered piece inevitably leaves behind remnants. While we strive to minimize this waste, some bits never quite fit into the production puzzle. Rather than letting these remnants end up in landfills, I sought innovative ways to repurpose them, breathing new life into what would otherwise be discarded.

The relationship between the textile industry and waste is a critical one. Industries worldwide generate vast amounts of waste, often resulting in devastating environmental consequences.