Continuum Presents an Exclusive Exhibit

An eclectic collection of sculptures, portraits, and abstract works by a world-renowned collective in modern and contemporary art forms a signature exhibit at Continuum, the luxury development in Miami Beach. Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences located in Miami Beach, continues its collaboration with today’s leading galleries, as part of its premium series of art programming – presenting a hand-picked collection of works by today’s leaders in modern and contemporary art over the next five months.

Continuum has formed an exclusive residential partnership with South Florida’s acclaimed Eternity Gallery to showcase the gallery’s most coveted artists. Beginning in December this year and running until the end of April 2025, a signature exhibit by some of today’s world-renowned contemporary artists will be shown within the common areas of both Continuum towers and select outdoor locations throughout the property. Eleven artists represented by Eternity Gallery in Miami have been chosen for their prominence within the contemporary art industry for a series of works that exhibit themes and characters from today’s pop culture, together with abstract sculptures and designs using mixed media and fine metals that exemplify excellence in craftsmanship.

“We are delighted to showcase our unique partnership with one of today’s most esteemed galleries,” says Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at the Continuum. “This is the fifth year we are showcasing the very best the fine art world has to offer within the property, as part of our cultural programming for residents. Eternity Gallery has brought a world class collection of works by a diverse and eclectic group of artistic talent. We pride ourselves on supporting local galleries and representing excellence from the art world, and this inaugural collaboration with Eternity Gallery will enhance the aesthetic experience at the Continuum for our homeowners throughout the winter season.”

The eleven chosen artists featured in the exhibit by Eternity Gallery at the Continuum include: Jonathan Seliger, Valay Shende, Hong-yi Zhuang, Katrin Fridriks, Ellen Von Unwerth, Michael Moebius, Min-Jun Yue, Gil Bruvel, Joe Black, Ignacio Gana and William Barbosa.

The seven featured indoor and outdoor sculptures by William Barbosa fall in the modern historic tradition of Abstract- Geometric and Kinetic aesthetic. His personal and original creative style is related to other avant-garde movements of similar expressive characteristics, such as Concrete Art, Expansionism and MADI International.

The means used by Barbosa in creating his sculptures are metal, color and special tools. Metallic plates of various sizes and thickness, which may be of iron, stainless steel and more recently aluminum, are cut or bent into geometric folds that will be subsequently welded to achieve the visual shape that the artist’s creativity seeks to attain. The sculpture is then prepared, and the colors selected to start the polychrome process. Painting the sculptures to achieve an impeccable finish that will allow them to be placed outdoors requires a special technique.

Pop artist and photographer Michael Moebius came into the world in 1968, in the city of Pirna, Germany. Having developed a love for art at an early age, cartooning became his first passion. While a formal education was pursued, Michael chose a career in engineering and construction, then decided that figurative art would be his life’s work. He started studying painting at the academy of arts in Dresden, and in 1998 he got a big breakthrough. It was at this time, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, that Michael was able to make his way to the United States. His talent as a painter and photographer was readily apparent, and he quickly became a sought-after favorite of collectors. Michael has already been part of major exhibitions throughout the US. His collector base and publishers include Playboy, Procter & Gamble, Laura Biagiotti, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Robb Report and other well-known companies.

Mixed media artist Gil Bruvel is a visionary creator, capable of translating complex ideas and fleeting impressions into stunning works of art. His curiosity about the human condition and the workings of the human mind is honed through daily meditative practice. His art emerges from a deep contemplation of images, emotions, and sensations, which he refines continually before he casts them into material form. While elements of surrealism have been present in his works throughout his career, Bruvel’s later efforts play with the distortion of realities, duality, and multiple perspectives. In his Cubist series, he reduces human form to component planes and geometric shapes, using negative space to create positive form, and vice versa. He seeks to reinforce the notion of fluidity by expressing multiple viewpoints simultaneously.

“We were fortunate to have the presence of William Barbosa for a meet-and-greet with the residents at the property during Miami Art Week,” says Jacqueline Gonzalez, Lifestyle Director at the Continuum. “He gave everyone a fascinating presentation on how he transforms metal in to his beautiful sculptures that have formed architectural centerpieces throughout our grounds and common areas.”

The private exhibit presented in partnership with Eternity Gallery is shown at the Continuum in Miami Beach from December 2024 through April 2025.

