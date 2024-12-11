ART TREKS: Picasso and Paper at the Cleveland Museum of Art

Witness Picasso’s genius in new and thought-provoking ways at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s latest exhibit.

A new exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) offers visitors the opportunity to see Picasso and his work in an entirely new light. Picasso and Paper features nearly 300 works showcasing Picasso’s lifelong experimentation with paper, opening with cut-outs he made at the age of nine and proceeding chronologically to span his almost eight-decade career. From expressive prints and drawings to large-scale collages, this collection demonstrates Picasso’s capacity for innovation and reinvention using an endlessly versatile material like paper.

Organized by the CMA and the Royal Academy of Arts, London, in partnership with the Musée national Picasso-Paris, the exhibition shows some of Picasso’s celebrated paintings and bronze sculptures alongside his paper creations—including La Vie (1903) from the Blue Period, featured with preparatory drawings and other works on paper that explore similar themes, and the bronze sculpture, Head of a Woman (Fernande) (1909), surrounded by a collection of related drawings.