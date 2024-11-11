Meet the Gallerist: Sabrina Gilbertson, Agora Gallery

ABN: Introduce yourself — who are you, what is the vision of the gallery, and how do you work with artists?

SG: I am the Director of Agora Gallery, which under the Agora Group, houses AGI Fine Art, an artist agency focused on promotion for artists. I have worked in the New York City art world for nearly two decades, and my experience includes curating exhibitions, coordinating art fairs, and overseeing professional growth for emerging and mid-career artists from around the world.

AGI Fine Art connects artists to exhibition opportunities and industry expertise. Its methodology looks back to roots under the Agora Group, which combines over 40 years of experience in the New York art market. Our shared vision is to provide tailored career guidance, enhance visibility and help navigate the evolving art landscape throughout each stage of artistic development.

ABN:. What is your background and how does it fit with the history of the Agora Group?

SG: Not unlike many of us working in the art world, including Agora’s founder, the late Miki Stiles, I am an artist. I was classically trained at Boston University and moved to New York following my studies. While I didn’t know at the time precisely where that move would lead, I was always certain that I needed to be surrounded by art. I started working at Agora in 2008, as part of the team led by former director, Angela Di Bello