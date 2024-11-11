Meet the Gallerist: Sabrina Gilbertson, Agora Gallery

Agora Gallery was founded in 1984, on Greene Street in Soho, by Miki Stiles, an artist who sought to create a hub for emerging artists working in similar mediums and methodologies to come together to present their work. Agora Gallery’s name comes from the Greek word “ἀγορά,” meaning “open marketplace,” a place where people gather not only to buy and sell goods, but also to meet like-minded individuals and exchange news and ideas – a place where everyone is welcome. With those ideals in mind, Agora Gallery showcases a spectacular array of talented artists from both across the globe, and from the local New York area, inviting collectors to view their work both in-person in the gallery, as well as on its online gallery.
Art Business News recently had the opportunity to meet with Agora’s Director, Sabrina Gilbertson, and get her perspective on the gallery, its business, and their upcoming exhibition at Red Dot Miami during Miami Art Week.
ABN: Introduce yourself — who are you, what is the vision of the gallery, and how do you work with artists?
SG: I am the Director of Agora Gallery, which under the Agora Group, houses AGI Fine Art, an artist agency focused on promotion for artists. I have worked in the New York City art world for nearly two decades, and my experience includes curating exhibitions, coordinating art fairs, and overseeing professional growth for emerging and mid-career artists from around the world.
AGI Fine Art connects artists to exhibition opportunities and industry expertise. Its methodology looks back to roots under the Agora Group, which combines over 40 years of experience in the New York art market. Our shared vision is to provide tailored career guidance, enhance visibility and help navigate the evolving art landscape throughout each stage of artistic development.
ABN:. What is your background and how does it fit with the history of the Agora Group?
SG: Not unlike many of us working in the art world, including Agora’s founder, the late Miki Stiles, I am an artist. I was classically trained at Boston University and moved to New York following my studies. While I didn’t know at the time precisely where that move would lead, I was always certain that I needed to be surrounded by art. I started working at Agora in 2008, as part of the team led by former director, Angela Di Bello
ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact the gallery?
SG: Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with an inspiring compass of art professionals and talented individuals. As an artist myself, I understand the sensitivity that both challenges and propels creativity, as well as the balance of storytelling. In my professional career, this background has not only allowed me to connect more deeply with my artists, but has also been integral to my approach when it comes to curation, commercial marketability and artist promotion in the gallery.
Community is also an important value for me, and aligns with the mission Miki envisioned for Agora — a creative hub where artists could come together to present their work, share ideas and shine opportunities for new talent in a highly competitive market. This foundation continues to guide our programs today.
ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?
SG: Slow down. In such a fast-paced environment, it’s easy to get swept up in the constant movement; however, I think some of our greatest successes are in those quiet moments when we can step back with clear eyes, and be open to a fresh perspective.
ABN: Tell us about participating in Red Dot Miami 2024 — why is it important and what it means to the gallery and your artists?
SG: For us, Red Dot offers an important entry point to the Miami market and global art fair audience. Having exhibited at Red Dot for a number of years, we know we can count on a professional fair team, high foot traffic, engaging attendees and heightened visibility.
Miami Art Week casts a unique net that has the ability to pair diverse pockets of artists with equally dynamic collectors. There’s something for everyone, which can’t always be said for art events of similar scale, and Red Dot is no exception. The energy is electric and the exposure simply invaluable.
ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?
SG: With my family! As a mother of two, most of my time and energy is absorbed by the constant dance between work and parenting. I try to carve out space for creativity whenever I can. I’ve learned that remaining open to making or absorbing art in any form, even when it feels impossible, is not only necessary, but makes me a better human, and sets a great example for my kids.