Discover the colorful lives of Van Gogh, Warhol, and Hockney in these gorgeous graphic novels

Get a glimpse into the vibrant life of Van Gogh

From his unusual youth to his tragic suicide, this book takes you on a visual journey through the tumultuous life of Vincent van Gogh. Each page is bursting with color, emotion, and movement as you explore Van Gogh’s biography from the perspective of the woman who made him famous after his death: his sister-in-law, Jo van Gogh-Bonger.

Learn about Van Gogh’s early failures, his discovery of a new painting style, and the personal struggles that helped make him both a great artist and a complex man. This visually stunning graphic novel tells the story of Vincent van Gogh like you’ve never seen before.