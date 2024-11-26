Discover the colorful lives of Van Gogh, Warhol, and Hockney in these gorgeous graphic novels

What better way to learn about the lives of some of the world’s greatest visual artists than with graphic novels? Pick up the perfect gift for the art lover in your life with these beautifully illustrated graphic novels about Vincent van Gogh, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. Perfect for young adult readers and up, these books offer a unique introduction to some of the biggest names in contemporary art.
Get a glimpse into the vibrant life of Van Gogh
From his unusual youth to his tragic suicide, this book takes you on a visual journey through the tumultuous life of Vincent van Gogh. Each page is bursting with color, emotion, and movement as you explore Van Gogh’s biography from the perspective of the woman who made him famous after his death: his sister-in-law, Jo van Gogh-Bonger.
Learn about Van Gogh’s early failures, his discovery of a new painting style, and the personal struggles that helped make him both a great artist and a complex man. This visually stunning graphic novel tells the story of Vincent van Gogh like you’ve never seen before.
Peer inside the meticulous mind of Warhol
Who would have thought that an awkward, comic-book-obsessed boy from Pittsburgh would grow up to become an artistic giant who conquered the creative world of New York City at his peak? Well, young Andy Warhol probably did—he loved drawing from the start and wanted to make a lucrative career out of art. This graphic biography takes you through Warhol’s early life, his uphill struggle to become an artist, his meteoric rise to fame, his endless artistic experimentation, and his untimely death.
Filled with detailed illustrations that offer perspective on Warhol’s enigmatic character in a way that only a visual medium can, this book makes the perfect present for the pop art and culture lover in your life.
Dive into a colorful homage to Hockney’s life and career
David Hockney believes in living a life full of color—and nothing embodies this belief more than his impressive body of vivid and thought-provoking artworks that span decades of creation. Discover the life (so far) of one of the world’s most inspired colorists, David Hockney, in this immersive graphic novel that was drawn entirely on an iPad—a nod to Hockney’s own iPad drawings.
Brimming with vibrant colors and captivating storytelling, this book explores Hockney’s early life growing up in Bradford, how he rose to global success, and what he’s been up to in recent years (hint: he’s still making art and loving life!). You won’t want to miss this charming biography about one of modern art’s most prolific artists.
Snag a discount just for being an ABN reader!
That’s right: you can save 15% on each of these titles with promo code BIOART (valid through Dec. 31, 2024) when you check out at Quarto.com.