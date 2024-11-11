ART TREKS: Miami Art Week 2024 at Wynwood

With its local vibes and international appeal, Wynwood is the place to be during Miami Art Week 2024. From Dec. 2-8, South Florida’s premiere arts district will be filled to the brim with this year’s most exciting events, exhibitions, entertainment, and dining experiences—so don’t miss out!
What to do and see at Wynwood during Miami Art Week 2024
We put together a convenient list of Wynwood must-sees that are perfect for newbies and seasoned attendees alike. Let us take you on a little tour of Wynwood’s very best offerings for Miami Art Week 2024:
Wynwood Walls
When: Daily Museum Hours: Sun – Thu 10AM – 7PM, Fri & Sun 10AM – 8PM
Where: Wynwood Walls Welcome Center (266 NW 26th Street, Miami, FL 33127)
Goldman Global Arts will be featuring work on the Wynwood Walls for Miami Art Week, including the art of Carlos Mare, with special events all week. And don’t miss a pre-Week very special launch event on November 29 for Jessica Goldman Srebnick’s new book Street Art Icons, published by Assouline.
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami
When: Dec. 4-8
Where: MANA Wynwood Convention Center (318 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127)
Head on over to the MANA Wynwood Convention Center, where Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will host highly curated exhibitions spanning 150,000 square feet of indoor space.
Spectrum Miami will feature special programs that showcase exhibitors, art industry professionals, and select nonprofits and institutions. One of their featured programs, The Discoveries Collection, will spotlight highly collectible works from around the world and showcase some of their favorite affordable pieces ($3,000 or less).
Running alongside its sister fair, Red Dot Miami will offer the unique opportunity to connect with blue-chip galleries and emerging artists under one roof. Their featured programming includes SPOTLIGHT Galleries, which will provide collectors with a focused look at several cutting-edge galleries and their artists, who are recognized for their skill and achievement in the visual arts.
Cey Adams: DEPARTURE: 40 Years of Art and Design
When: Opens Dec. 4
Where: Art of Hip Hop (299 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33127)
Celebrate Cey Adams’ 40-year career with a moving retrospective of his artistic and cultural contributions to hip hop. This exhibition will highlight how broad Adams’ artistic practice is, featuring graphic design, paintings, logo design, fashion apparel, mixed media collage, branding for hip-hop album covers, and more.
OG Slick: MIA
When: Opens Dec. 4
Where: Museum of Graffiti (276 NW 26th St., Miami, FL 33127)
The Museum of Graffiti’s 5th-anniversary exhibition will showcase the innovative work of OG Slick, a pioneering artist whose influence on graffiti, contemporary art, and street culture has permeated the globe over the last three decades. This exhibition will include food and beverage pairings courtesy of Cook Unity and Paso D’Oro—plus musical performances curated by Rolling Loud.
The Latin GRAMMY® Academy Collection: 25 Years of Music and Art
When: Sept. 26-Dec. 20
Where: The Gary Nader Art Centre (62 NE 27th St., Miami, FL 33137)
This landmark exhibition commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards by showcasing the official art created for the awards over the years. Featuring work from Romero Britto, Walter Goldfarb, and Michael V. Rios—plus memorabilia from Latin music icons like Emilio Estefan, Laura Pausini, Gustavo Cerati, and Joe Arroyo—this is one exhibition music- and culture-lovers won’t want to miss.
And there’s more where that came from! Click here for Wynwood’s guide to Miami Art Week 2024.