A Quick Guide to the Must-See Fairs at 2024 Miami Art Week

HomeArt SceneA Quick Guide to the Must-See Fairs at 2024...
Welcome to Art Business News.
November 11, 2024 Art Scene Art Treks Featured Articles Miami Art Week

Planning your Miami Art Week? Don’t forget to add these unmissable fairs to your itinerary.

Art Basel Miami Beach

When: December 6-8
Where: Miami Beach Convention Center
1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take a day to dive deep at Art Basel Miami Beach. This is a huge show with an astonishing variety of art and a robust schedule of seminars and artist talks. Plus, there’s some great food!
LEARN MORE

Scope

When: December 3-8
Where: 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
 

This gorgeous show has the ultimate laid-back, beachy vibe. It’s easy to breeze through or lounge around and take your time.

LEARN MORE

Untitled

When: December 4-8
Where: Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach, Florida
Take advantage of all the VIP perks at this high-end show! There’s a crystal-clear view of the beach, which serves as a lovely backdrop for some incredible art.
LEARN MORE

Aqua

When: December 4-8
Where: 1530 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Aqua Hotel is a funky venue that makes for an interesting take on Miami Art Week. Discover a treasure trove of art as you peruse the hotel’s rooms.

LEARN MORE

Art Miami 

When: December 3-8
Where: The Art Miami + CONTEXT Pavilions
One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132

Enjoy an eclectic mix of emerging and seasoned artists in this unique show. It can get pretty busy!

LEARN MORE

Context

When: December 3-8
Where: The CONTEXT Art Miami Pavilion
 One Herald Plaza, Miami, FL 33132


This intimate show is on the smaller side, which makes it easy to navigate. But don’t get it twisted: there’s no shortage of superb art!

LEARN MORE

NADA

When: December 3-7
Where: 1400 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Relax in one of the outside lounge areas before exploring the most unique art in town. It’s worth the drive!

LEARN MORE

Red Dot Miami

When: December 4-8

Where: Mana Wynwood
2217 NW 5th Avenue @ NW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33127

A classic gallery show, this fair offers lots of original art while keeping the vibe very chill. This is established art at its best.
LEARN MORE

Spectrum Miami

When: December 4-8
Where: Mana Wynwood
2217 NW 5th Avenue @ NW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33127 

Come for the party, stay for the art—which is exceptional, by the way. This cool fiar with innovative emerging artists has a nice, relaxed feel.

LEARN MORE
Tags: , ,
Share:

Leave a comment