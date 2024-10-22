Meet the Artist: Sophie Brouillet

ABN: Tell us a little bit about your background.

Brouillet: First I studied art, and then fashion design. While I was studying, I launched a clothing business, where I handcrafted garments during the week, then filled up my car and sold them directly to customers on weekends. This hands-on experience taught me the importance of detail and personal expression. However, after working for a couple of fashion companies, I realized my true passion lay elsewhere, prompting me to walk away from that and never look back.

I always loved interior design, so I went back to school and earned my degree. I went on to build a successful design firm, and for more than 25 years, I worked with residential and commercial clients, translating my artistic vision into functional, elegant spaces. In 2010, I opened a high-end furniture and accessories boutique that housed my design firm and an integrated art gallery. I envisioned the gallery as a space to support my emerging artist friends and to showcase art in a realistic setting. Ironically, I never exhibited my own pieces there, fearing it would come across as pretentious.

It wasn’t until 2016 that life offered me the freedom to fully embrace my passion for art as a painter and sculptor, allowing me to slowly transition from interior design to art full-time. Since then, I have compensated for lost time by participating in multiple exhibitions across Canada and showcasing my work in galleries in Canada and the United States.

Throughout my design career, art has remained a constant influence. Since 2004, I’ve immersed myself in painting, continuously evolving my technique through workshops and exhibitions. My work reflects a lifelong pursuit of perfectionism balanced by abstract work—a journey of building and deconstructing, exploring emotion, and striving to push beyond the boundaries of realism.