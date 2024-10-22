Meet the Artist: Sophie Brouillet

Contemporary painter and sculptor Sophie Brouillet says she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t drawing and creating just for fun. Born in Montreal, Canada, she’s had a passion for art since childhood, selling her first piece at just five years old and winning contests by the age of seven. ABN got the chance to ask Brouillet a few questions about her background, her inspirations, and her future plans.
ABN: Tell us a little bit about your background.
Brouillet: First I studied art, and then fashion design. While I was studying, I launched a clothing business, where I handcrafted garments during the week, then filled up my car and sold them directly to customers on weekends. This hands-on experience taught me the importance of detail and personal expression. However, after working for a couple of fashion companies, I realized my true passion lay elsewhere, prompting me to walk away from that and never look back.
I always loved interior design, so I went back to school and earned my degree. I went on to build a successful design firm, and for more than 25 years, I worked with residential and commercial clients, translating my artistic vision into functional, elegant spaces. In 2010, I opened a high-end furniture and accessories boutique that housed my design firm and an integrated art gallery. I envisioned the gallery as a space to support my emerging artist friends and to showcase art in a realistic setting. Ironically, I never exhibited my own pieces there, fearing it would come across as pretentious.
It wasn’t until 2016 that life offered me the freedom to fully embrace my passion for art as a painter and sculptor, allowing me to slowly transition from interior design to art full-time. Since then, I have compensated for lost time by participating in multiple exhibitions across Canada and showcasing my work in galleries in Canada and the United States.
Throughout my design career, art has remained a constant influence. Since 2004, I’ve immersed myself in painting, continuously evolving my technique through workshops and exhibitions. My work reflects a lifelong pursuit of perfectionism balanced by abstract work—a journey of building and deconstructing, exploring emotion, and striving to push beyond the boundaries of realism.
ABN: What’s your work philosophy?
Brouillet: My art is a vibrant expression of my feelings and personality, and I engage my imagination to create each piece. By merging expressionism with abstract techniques, I capture animals, humans, and natural scenes, infusing them with strength, emotion, and movement. This unique approach brings the subjects to life and invites viewers to ponder their own interpretations and engage their imaginations.
Despite the challenges of perfectionism and the demands of creating art with osteoarthritis and ADHD, my determination and passion shine through in my work. I want my paintings to not just be seen, but to be experienced and felt, creating an almost tangible world that invites viewers to immerse themselves fully.
As a perfectionist, I pour immense effort into rendering my subjects to the point where they feel almost lifelike—as if you could reach out and touch them. The eyes, in particular, must express a powerful emotion. Only when I’m fully satisfied with the gaze of my subject do I begin the abstract phase—a process I call the “deconstruction.” This is where I intentionally “break” that perfection and where my background in abstraction comes into play. It’s the hardest part for me, because after investing so much time to get every detail right, taking that leap into abstraction is emotionally gut-wrenching. I’m always terrified I’ll ruin a perfectly good painting.
With each piece, this second phase presents my greatest and most challenging obstacle. It’s not just intimidating; it’s genuinely terrifying. Yet, I dive in with the intention of making the painting speak even more profoundly and resonate with the viewer. When I paint, I spend so much time refining one part, perfecting an element—the eyes, the nose, the horns, the ears—that when I’m done, it’s very difficult to let go. It’s like a breakup from a relationship you’ve fully invested in. I have to practice detachment.
ABN: Who are some of your biggest inspirations?
Brouillet: A couple of my greatest idols are Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe, who have been at the top of my list for many years, both for their ground-breaking vision and the emotional depth they bring to their art. More recently, I’ve found immense admiration for Mark Maggiori, a contemporary artist whose realistic depictions of the American West—cowboys and Native Americans—are breathtaking. His ability to capture emotion and life in such vivid, detailed scenes speaks to me profoundly—and his perfectionism resonates with my own artistic journey.
ABN: What’s your best advice?
Brouillet: The best advice I’ve received as an artist was to embrace imperfection as part of the process. As a perfectionist, I often struggle to detach from my work but learning to let go and allow the piece to evolve has been transformative. It’s not about making the painting flawless—it’s about letting the painting tell its story and allowing the raw emotion to come through.
ABN: What are your plans for the near future?
Brouillet: I’ve recently embraced being a full-time artist, participating in workshops, showcasing my work, and engaging with the art community. The future is my main focus. I plan to participate in a few fairs, I’m reworking my website, and I’m working to expand my representation in art galleries.
ABN: Where can we find you when you’re not working?
Brouillet: When I’m not painting or sculpting, I’m still actively engaged in interior design—it’s a passion I find hard to give up. During my downtime, I love to travel. I’m constantly seeking new inspiration and collecting ideas and photographs for my upcoming projects.