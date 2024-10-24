Meet the Artist: Linda Roberts

ABN: Tell us a little bit about your background.

Roberts: I was born and raised in a very rural area of Southeast Missouri, in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. My childhood inspired my love of going out into nature (from backroads to national parks) and finding special images to create. After living in the Midwest and on both coasts, Montana has been my home for the past 40 years. Although I have taken photographs most of my life, I came to be a photographer and artist relatively late in life. My husband gifted me my first 35mm SLR in the 70’s and the company photographer at the engineering firm I worked for at the time took me under his wing and taught me how to make a photograph. That, combined with a couple of college photography classes, put me on the path to being a photographer.

Between receiving that first SLR and showing my work as a fine-art photographer, I worked in various office positions, started a family, and owned and operated an orthotics and prosthetics business in Helena, Montana with my husband. During our time in that business, I became a Certified Orthotist and a Certified Mastectomy Fitter. This was extremely rewarding to me and greatly impacted how I saw the world. In 2008, my husband retired, and I jokingly say that “I ran away from home and went to photography school.” In addition to reinforcing my photography skills, Rocky Mountain School of Photography (RMSP) also pulled me into the world of digital photography. After RMSP, I returned to Helena, reopened my Mastectomy Fitter business, and joined the Mountain Sage Gallery as a fine-art photographer.