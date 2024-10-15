Meet the Artist: Cecilia Anastos

ABN: What is your background?

Cecelia: I am a self-taught artist. In adolescence, I attended drawing and painting classes but I quit because I did not like the rigid structure of not allowing me to draw or paint what I wanted. I got fed up of painting vases that did not mean anything to me. Later in life, when I was in my 30s, I took on painting again. I took individual classes, hired mentors to guide me to overcome hurdles, and I often attended webinars to listen to other painters, gallerists, art dealers, etc.



ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

Cecelia: When it comes to selecting the composition, and the theme for the year, I look inside my head to discover what it is there asking to be put out. It could be a feeling or a concern regarding the world we live in. The theme for 2022-2023 was cityscapes and landscapes because I wanted to preserve the form of art in many places in nature that were being devastated by climate change. For instance, I created many paintings of gondolas in Venice because the canals were getting dried up.

In January 2024, I was desperately trying to find a solution to my migraines so I thought “What about if I chop my head off and put it in the freezer until the headache is gone.” This is what gave rise to the theme of headless self-portraits which you will see in an exhibition at Art San Diego 2024. Note that I carried over my desire to preserve the memory of cities and landscapes in my composition. My headless body shows against a background of landscapes and cityscapes.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

Cecelia: I’m inspired by many great artists such as; Vincent VanGogh, Monet, Salvador Dali, Andre Breton, Rene Magritte, and Frida Kahlo.

ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?

Cecelia: To paint from the heart rather than what might sell fast.

ABN: What have you done recently that enhanced you as an artist?

Cecelia: I have become a board member for the San Diego Museum of Art Artist Guild

ABN: Any plans for growing your business and market in 2025?

Cecelia: Besides continuing to create paintings with composition from my imagination or through commissioned requests, I am also a writer and have published many books; After the Walk – The Amazing Places the Mind Goes (2022), Thinking with Rhythm (2023), Cyber Defense for Women (2024), Cyber Defense for Law Enforcement and First Responders (2024), Cyber Defense for, Executives and Board Members (2024). I am currently writing one for 2025.

ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?

Cecelia: When I am not at the studio, you can find me walking my Golden Retriever Nena and Svalinn Breton or curled up reading a book.