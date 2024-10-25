ART TREKS: De Young Museum—Tamara de Lempicka

About Tamara de Lempicka

Born Tamara Rosa Hurwitz (1894-1980) to a Polish family of Jewish descent, she grew up in Saint Petersburg. There she met her first husband, Tadeusz Łempicki, from whom she took the feminine declension Lempicka and altered it to the more noble “de Lempicka.” Following the October Revolution in 1917, they fled to Paris. There she signed her early works under the masculinized name “Łempitzky.” Many believed her to be a man and for a time that suited her goal of being recognized as an important artist. Lempicka created a public image as flawless as the glossy surfaces of her paintings and became the toast of the town. de Lempicka’s style was singular: “Among a hundred paintings, you could always recognize mine,” she said.

Lempicka and Tadeusz Łempicki divorced in 1929, and in 1934 she married Baron Raoul Kuffner de Dioszegh. They left Europe for the United States just before the start of World War II. The artist, now Baroness Kuffner, became a favorite of Hollywood celebrities—yet her work fell out of favor until the 1970s, when the ever-resilient de Lempicka was rediscovered as a leading figure of Art Deco. Today, she stands out as one of the most receptive, gifted, and technically accomplished painters of her generation.