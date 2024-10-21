ART SAN DIEGO 2024 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM RECIPIENTS

Art San Diego returns for its 16th edition from November 1-3, set against the stunning backdrop of the San Diego Convention Center, right in the heart of the city’s lively downtown. This year’s Spotlight Program shines a light on a select group, each recognized for their standout creativity and forward-thinking, innovative work.
Art San Diego is set to once again feature an eclectic mix of exhibiting galleries, art dealers, and artists from around the world. Attendees can expect a diverse showcase of original works from hundreds of artists, including prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclees, lithographs, and glass pieces, among other contemporary and fine art forms.
This year’s edition promises a dynamic experience with a packed schedule of events. In addition to the Spotlight Program, key highlights include Art Labs, the Discoveries Collection, the [LOCAL TALENT] Program, Meet the Artist sessions, and the amazing Access to Art collaborative program.
From the extensive list of exhibitors, Art San Diego’s curators proudly present the 2024 Spotlight Program recipients, offering collectors an in-depth look at a remarkable group of creatives celebrated for their exceptional talent and originality in the visual arts.
Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!
Dylan Montanio — Booth 604
Born and raised in Colorado with a childhood in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Dylan Montanio developed an early love for southwestern art, culture, and the natural world. The rugged landscapes of Colorado and New Mexico, particularly the sight of old, weathered homesteads in the mountains, have long sparked his imagination.
Art has always been a passion for Montanio. He won a local art contest at a young age, but despite his early success, he chose to attend culinary school rather than art school. Yet, art remained a constant in his life. Over the years, Montanio exhibited his work in various galleries across Colorado, including notable showings at the Zodiac Gallery, Color and Light Gallery, and the RAW Artists Showcase.
A near-fatal car accident and personal hardships caused Montanio to step away from art to focus on his culinary career. However, his creative drive resurfaced over time. Gradually, he returned to sketching, painting, and playing guitar. After the loss of close friends and his beloved canine companion in 2023, Dylan made the life-changing decision to fully commit to his art once again.
GAIA Gallery — Booth 503
Founded in 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, GAIA is located on Santa Fe’s hub for the arts, historic and vibrant Canyon Road. The gallery specializes in organic, contemporary works that celebrate the beauty of nature while fostering meaningful, thought-provoking dialogue.
GAIA is dedicated to upholding the highest curatorial standards, promoting both artistic excellence and genuine innovation. This commitment is reflected in the gallery’s relationship with both collectors and artists. Collectors are offered a thoughtful and discerning experience as they build their collections, while artists are encouraged to push creative boundaries with complete freedom.
In addition to its curated exhibitions, GAIA collaborates closely with private collectors, assisting in building and refining collections, sourcing specific works, and providing art advisory services. The gallery also supports home and corporate art installations. Trusted by its collectors for expertise and passion, GAIA continues to showcase the best in contemporary art. GAIA will also be exhibiting at Red Dot Miami 2024
George Strasburger — Booth 900
George Strasburger approaches his work with a classical sensibility, beginning each large-scale oil painting with meticulous drawings to help him envision the final piece. His compositions are thoughtfully constructed, balancing loose, expressive brushstrokes with precise detailing, all designed to enhance the story he aims to tell.
Strasburger’s paintings offer a distinctive perspective on the human condition, highlighting everyday moments that reflect fundamental acts or needs. Primarily working in oils, he also has a deep love for drawing. His inspiration comes from the people around him, the surrounding landscapes, and the shared experiences that unite us as conscious beings. Through his art, he captures beauty while uncovering deeper existential truths, inviting viewers to connect with the universal aspects of life.
An award-winning and prolific artist, Strasburger has had solo exhibitions across the Southwest. He currently resides in Tucson, AZ, where he paints full-time, continuing to explore the human experience through his art.
Rachela Fogelfeld — Booth 109
Born in Israel to Russian parents and raised in Italy, Fogelfeld’s multicultural upbringing has profoundly shaped her artistic path. She pursued formal art education at prestigious institutions, including the Brera Institute of Art in Milan, the School of Art in Tel Aviv, and the Art Institute in Bat Yam, Israel. Fogelfeld began her career as a watercolorist, showcasing her work in exhibitions across Israel and the United States.
Her paintings are renowned for their dynamic interplay of lines, shapes, color, and light. Through her art, Fogelfeld captures the essence of the Tuscan hills, the shimmering reflections of Italian port cities, the melancholy of a woman’s expression, and the vibrant hues seen from a Venetian bridge. She primarily works with watercolors and acrylics, often blending the two mediums to evoke the emotions tied to specific moments.
Fogelfeld draws deep inspiration from the philosophy of early 20th-century artist Alberto Giacometti, who believed that “The object of art is not to reproduce reality, but to create a reality of the same intensity.”