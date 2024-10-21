ART SAN DIEGO 2024 SPOTLIGHT PROGRAM RECIPIENTS

Art San Diego returns for its 16th edition from November 1-3, set against the stunning backdrop of the San Diego Convention Center, right in the heart of the city’s lively downtown. This year’s Spotlight Program shines a light on a select group, each recognized for their standout creativity and forward-thinking, innovative work.

Art San Diego is set to once again feature an eclectic mix of exhibiting galleries, art dealers, and artists from around the world. Attendees can expect a diverse showcase of original works from hundreds of artists, including prints, paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, giclees, lithographs, and glass pieces, among other contemporary and fine art forms.

This year’s edition promises a dynamic experience with a packed schedule of events. In addition to the Spotlight Program, key highlights include Art Labs, the Discoveries Collection, the [LOCAL TALENT] Program, Meet the Artist sessions, and the amazing Access to Art collaborative program.

From the extensive list of exhibitors, Art San Diego’s curators proudly present the 2024 Spotlight Program recipients, offering collectors an in-depth look at a remarkable group of creatives celebrated for their exceptional talent and originality in the visual arts.

Check out this year’s Spotlight Program recipients below!