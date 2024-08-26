From Palette to Place: Discovering the Roots of Impressionism with Erin Hanson

This year marks the 150th anniversary of what is widely recognized as the birth of Impressionism. In April 1874, a group of art revolutionaries known as the Anonymous Society of Painters presented their groundbreaking works at Studio Nadar in Paris. This historic exhibition featured iconic artists such as Monet, Cézanne, Pissarro, Renoir, Morisot, Degas, Sisley, Boudin, and Manet. Initially intended as an insult, the term Impressionist soon became synonymous with a revolutionary approach to art.
Fast-forward to the early 1990s, when a young artist named Erin Hanson first encountered van Gogh’s Irises and Monet’s Haystacks on a school field trip. This moment sparked a lifelong passion for Impressionism, influencing her evolution into one of today’s leading impressionistic painters. Hanson’s profound admiration for Monet and van Gogh’s use of color, motion, and light has shaped her artistic journey.
This year, Hanson embarked on a pilgrimage to immerse herself in the landscapes that inspired the Impressionist masters. Her journey included exploring Monet’s meticulously curated gardens, witnessing the Seine’s shimmering beauty, and standing in the very spots where van Gogh created masterpieces such as Starry Night.
Hanson’s Journey, In Her Own Words
“Here is an example of a moment that filled me with joy and inspired my painting, Seine Reflections.”
“My sister-in-law and I debarked from the riverboat to explore Giverny and Monet’s home. Along the way, we stopped in Vetheuil, a small town that Monet liked to paint. It sits along the Seine, and it is incredibly picturesque. Signs are posted along the riverside path showing the paintings Monet created of the actual landscape I was looking at. It was incredible standing in the very footsteps where Monet had stood and painted.”
“Walking directly in Monet’s steps gave me the shivers. After absorbing the beauty of the place and letting inspiration wash over me, we headed to Giverny to walk in Monet’s footsteps further. From there, we went to Monet’s home and garden, our tickets allowing us to immediately head to the lily pond, which I was excited to see.
“We descended into a tunnel beneath the street and emerged into a bamboo garden. We walked. And walked. And walked. Where was the lily pond? We saw a tiny little pond with one sad lily pad, and I wondered, ‘Could this be it, his fabulous pond reduced to a scrap?’ It couldn’t be.
“So, we continued walking, and after one final turn in the path, the bamboo parted, and we saw Monet’s pond and Japanese Bridge in all its glory. Pure joy flooded my pores! It was just like walking into one of Monet’s masterpieces.”
“Flowers and trees surrounded the pond, reflecting off the water and adding color to the already vibrant waterscape. I realized that those squiggly lines I always saw in Monet’s depictions of his pond were reflections of weeping willow leaves, which hung low over the pond. I spent two days exploring Monet’s pond and gardens, capturing it during different times of day and different lighting effects, as the clouds drifted by above.”
“During another stop along my journey, I stayed in Etretat. After arriving on the northern coast of Normandy, we made our way to the white cliffs of Etretat, and I found the exact spot where Monet painted. I took photo after photo as the sun set, the golden light spilling over the sea and painting the white cliffs with glorious color.
“The golden hour seemed to stretch on forever as I soaked in the beauty of the place, listening to the susurrations of the sea and enjoying the sounds of people on an evening jaunt along the shore. The sun didn’t set until around 9:30 PM, and I was able to explore many aspects of Normandy’s signature white cliffs. Summer wildflowers bloomed around me. A breeze covered me in briny ocean scents as I soaked it all in. This is where Monet stood. This is where he once gathered inspiration and captured impressions with paint and brush. And here I was, standing in his footsteps, over a century later.”
“Vincent van Gogh was one of the first painters to inspire me as a child. The way he captured irises showed me that art can be even more beautiful than nature. I paint nature because it’s the most exquisite thing I know, yet art can somehow elevate this incredible masterpiece. Van Gogh taught me this.
“So, here I was, years later, in Arles. I stood in front of an olive grove, preparing to visit Saint-Remy-de-Provence. This incredible force of nature, twisting through the ground and reaching for the sky, its bark beautiful in its unevenness, called out to me. It reminded me of van Gogh’s enchanting olive groves. I knew I had to paint it.”
“I progressed through Provence and stood in the very room where van Gogh painted Almond Blossom, Irises, and The Starry Night. From there, I saw Provence’s famous lavender fields, vineyards, and, of course, sunflowers. As I explored, I found hidden treasures, snapshot impressions of sun-drenched blossoms, reflections off still ponds, ancient colonnades, and much more. I felt as if I were a squirrel, gathering all my nuts and kernels of inspiration for when I returned home to my paint, brushes, and studio.
“Now that I am back, I am using the impressions I captured to create a collection called Reflections of the Seine: Inspirations from France. This collection, which will be exhibited on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, at my McMinnville gallery, will feature the most significant impressions I captured. Those jolts of vibrant color, joy, and beauty came together to spark my paintbrush. And I cannot wait to share them.”
About Erin Hanson
Erin Hanson is a contemporary impressionistic painter known for her vivid and dynamic portrayal of natural landscapes. Inspired by early encounters with van Gogh and Monet’s work, Hanson’s distinctive style captures the vibrancy of nature through bold colors and innovative techniques. Her art is celebrated globally and held in various prestigious private and public collections internationally.
Learn more about the artist and the Reflections of the Seine Collection Collection Opening Event Details.