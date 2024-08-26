From Palette to Place: Discovering the Roots of Impressionism with Erin Hanson

“My sister-in-law and I debarked from the riverboat to explore Giverny and Monet’s home. Along the way, we stopped in Vetheuil, a small town that Monet liked to paint. It sits along the Seine, and it is incredibly picturesque. Signs are posted along the riverside path showing the paintings Monet created of the actual landscape I was looking at. It was incredible standing in the very footsteps where Monet had stood and painted.”

“Walking directly in Monet’s steps gave me the shivers. After absorbing the beauty of the place and letting inspiration wash over me, we headed to Giverny to walk in Monet’s footsteps further. From there, we went to Monet’s home and garden, our tickets allowing us to immediately head to the lily pond, which I was excited to see.

“We descended into a tunnel beneath the street and emerged into a bamboo garden. We walked. And walked. And walked. Where was the lily pond? We saw a tiny little pond with one sad lily pad, and I wondered, ‘Could this be it, his fabulous pond reduced to a scrap?’ It couldn’t be.

“So, we continued walking, and after one final turn in the path, the bamboo parted, and we saw Monet’s pond and Japanese Bridge in all its glory. Pure joy flooded my pores! It was just like walking into one of Monet’s masterpieces.”