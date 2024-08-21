ART TREKS: Venice Biennale 2024

It’s a pleasant stroll or a quick Vaporetto ride to reach this charming garden, which has been transformed into an immersive international art exhibit. Whether you choose to walk or ride, be sure to experience this unique and captivating space.

With 30 international pavilions plus the Central Pavilion to explore, be sure to allow plenty of time for your visit. Many exhibitions are experiential, inviting you to fully immerse yourself in the artists’ creations. As you wander, keep the theme Foreigners Everywhere in mind, and observe the diverse interpretations and expressions of this concept throughout the exhibits.