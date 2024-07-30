Meet the Artist: Matt Kress, The Kress Collection Gallery

Artist, Matt Kress stepped out of his comfort zone and into Art Santa Fe 2024. Here at Art Business News, we had the pleasure of learning more about his talents and background.

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what is your vision as an artist?

A: I was born and raised in Ohio and have been an artist since I was a child. My parents encouraged me to pursue art. I studied art and graphic design at Kent State University. I had a fear of failure as an artist. I also didn’t see a clear career path for Art, so I spent nearly 16 years in the business world.

On a business trip in 2014, I visited Saint Petersburg, FL and found a town alive with the arts. I sincerely felt inspired to move there so I decided to make the move from Ohio to Florida and juggle art and a career. I started painting and putting things into local galleries.

I applied and was awarded my very first mural with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. After that project, I started getting weekly calls to do more murals and said good bye to the corporate world. Since then, I’ve done over 30 murals nationwide, have original art in over 100 homes nationwide. I’ve also painted one of the worlds first flying art pieces called “The Mooney Anomaly” which is internationally recognized in the Aviation world.



Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: My art inspiration came from going to museums in my younger years. I was always drawn to vibrant and unique works from the likes of Gustav Klimt, Chuck Close, Dali, Picasso, Warhol, and Piet Mondrian. I try my best to follow my inspiration and stand beside it in my own unique way.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Early, On, the best advice I got was from a close friend in Saint Pete, Christian McAlhaney. He’s the lead guitarist and vocalist for the international touring rock band, Anberlin. He drew parallels to my art and how rock bands need to tour and play shows to earn a fanbase. In 2018 Christian gave me some tough love. “Matt, I love the the art you’re doing, but don’t forget you’re nothing right now. Get your work out there and do some murals.” He then referenced Shine Festival, which is a major international Mural Festival in Saint Petersburg, FL.



Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

My approach to every mural and commission is to stay grateful for each commission, treat customers like lifetime friends, and let my past fears drive my inspiration and work ethic. When not working on commissions and new art, you’ll find me building old cars, cycling, running the beach, seeing live music and getting tattoos.

Q: What does exhibiting at Art Santa Fe 2024 mean to you?

Art Santa Fe is incredibly important to me. It’s my first time in the southwestern United States sharing my work. Im out of my comfort zone. I have no established base here, no fans, yet grateful to be here. My plan over the past two years is to get out of my Florida comfort zone and start growing in other areas. Santa Fe was a perfect match. I’ve put a ton of heart into the Kress Collection Gallery.

You can find my art and journey on Instagram @mattkressart and website https://mattkress.art