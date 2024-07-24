Art of Empowerment: Redefining Strength Through Sculpture

From my personal experience, art has the power to heal and transform. Through pain, I find beauty; through strength, I connect to vulnerability. My sculptures aim to represent the coexistence of opposites within a single entity, mirroring the complexity of the human experience.

The large-scale sculptures I create embody a dichotomy: the aspects of myself unveiled to the world and those concealed within. Through these works, I invite viewers to delve into their shadow selves, dissecting personal experiences and emotions to uncover their own meanings within the forms.

My work as a sculptor revolves around this exploration of duality, demanding a level of physical engagement that is both exhausting and exhilarating.

I am in perpetual metamorphosis, constantly deconstructing and reconstructing, transforming trauma and captivity into physical forms that embody an incarnation of freedom.

Every piece I create is a reflection of my life, both literally and figuratively. Wielding chainsaws, chisels, sledgehammers, and sanders, I tell my story—a visceral form of communication. It is a journey of discovery where each cut and strike reveals something new and unexpected, subliminally guiding the physical process of creation through destruction.

This intense physicality channels a powerful, primal expression of energy and intent that I’ve only recently felt free to unleash.

I have found that my purpose is to use art to amplify my voice and my goal is to dismantle societal barriers. Continuously learning, I embrace the judgments that come with presenting my diverse and authentic self. By passionately engaging in various forms of self-expression, I aim to challenge the traditional narratives that confine women to singular roles.

I’ve never understood why people can’t grasp that someone feminine can also be fiercely powerful. Society often perpetuates a narrow definition of strength, associating it with traditionally masculine traits and overlooking the profound power inherent in femininity. This misconception diminishes the complexity and depth of feminine strength, which can manifest in countless ways—from nurturing and compassion to resilience and fierce determination. By embracing a more inclusive understanding of power, we can recognize and celebrate the dynamic capabilities of those who embody both femininity and strength. This duality should be seen as a source of empowerment rather than a contradiction. It is essential to challenge and change these outdated perceptions, fostering a culture that values and respects the diverse expressions of power in all individuals.

Through my work, I strive to create a platform that encourages people to explore and celebrate their multifaceted identities without fear of criticism or limitation. This involves not only creating art that speaks to these themes but also participating in discussions, collaborations, and community initiatives that support and uplift women’s diverse contributions. My goal is to inspire a cultural shift where women’s diverse talents and ambitions are recognized, respected, and celebrated, propelling the conversation forward towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

Leading with this theme, I named my first series of sculptures “Emergence,” depicting the body’s ascension from the depths of traumas dark waters, highlighting curves as they rise towards the light of freedom. To carve these models, I used raw, industrial materials typically seen as harsh and inflexible. I manipulated these to create feminine, refined forms. This juxtaposition challenges the traditional use of art mediums, particularly when modeling for large-scale sculptures, where softer, more conventional substances are often preferred. The result is a body of work that represents the tension between strength and fragility, exposure, and concealment.

This year, each exhibit represents not just a culmination of my efforts but a dynamic milestone in my ongoing exploration of artistic expression, as I showcase my work in Monaco, Madrid, and Miami. These sculpture projects embody my commitment to continually evolve, refine, deconstruct, and construct my work.

As I prepare for these upcoming exhibitions, I am excited to share my latest creations with a diverse international audience. Each venue offers a unique opportunity to connect with people from different cultures and backgrounds, fostering a global dialogue through my art. I look forward to the inspiration and insights that these experiences will undoubtedly bring, further fueling my passion for art and its power to transcend boundaries.

In my creative process, I constantly push boundaries by experimenting with new tools, techniques, and scales. This relentless pursuit of innovation allows me to infuse fresh perspectives into my pieces, ensuring that each creation is a unique reflection of my artistic growth. Whether I’m working on a delicate, intricate piece or a monumental sculpture, I immerse myself in the physicality of the process, channeling energy and intent into every detail.

My approach is not static; it is a living, breathing evolution of ideas and forms. By deconstructing traditional methods and reconstructing them in novel ways, I challenge both myself and my audience to see art from different angles. This continuous cycle of creation, social examination and experimentation consistently keeps my work relevant, allowing me to engage deeply with contemporary themes and push the conversation forward in the art world.

_______________________________

Author’s bio:

Constantin Ford is a contemporary artist specializing in the transformative process of ‘subtractive sculpting’ whose work has been showcased across Europe and the United States. Ford meticulously carves a variety of materials to unveil abstract feminine forms. In her artistic exploration of the shadow self, she often tears the female form in two, symbolizing the contrast between materialized and conceptualized reality. Through these contortions, she conveys the complexities and dualities within the human experience.

Ford studied Art and Design at the New York University’s Fashion Institute of Technology (NYU FIT). She draws inspiration from nature and a diverse range of influences including Egon Schiele, Constantin Brâncuși, Georgia O’Keeffe, Lucien Freud, Jean Arp, Francis Bacon, Salvador Dalí, Louise Bourgeois, and Zaha Hadid.

Learn more at https://www.artsy.net/artist/constantin-ford