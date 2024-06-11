Special Interview: Madsteez Collab with Street League Skateboarding

Art Business News loves connecting with creators and collaborators, especially when it results in something unique. We recently interviewed Daniel Duarte, Creative Director for Street League Skateboarding about their collaboration with artist Madsteez for both their events and products. Check out the interview below — and some great photos from one of their events!

ABN: Daniel, please Introduce yourself — who you are and what was your vision for this collaboration and collection?

Daniel Duarte The collaboration with Madsteez originates from the concept of integrating artists into the creative process alongside SLS. We aim to partner with local artists in the various regions we’re touring this year. Madsteez’s upbringing in Southern California provides a critical thread evident throughout his art, making him an ideal partner for our San Diego event. Art holds significant importance in skateboarding culture; from the graphics on skateboards, to the clothing and shoes skateboarders wear to even the act of skateboarding itself. It all develops as forms of artistic expression.

ABN: What is your background?

DD: At 14, I discovered my love for creating skate videos with friends, finding as much joy behind the camera as on the board. Over the past 15 years, I’ve immersed myself in the skateboarding scene, merging my two passions of skateboarding and filmmaking. Throughout those years, I worked alongside many talented individuals—including shoe designers, graphic designers, and photographers. This creative community has been incredibly inspiring and opened my eyes to the many artists that are connected through skateboarding. When considering a collaboration or partnership, I instinctively search my network, seeking the right artists or creators who have a connection to skateboarding to bring my vision to life.

ABN: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

DD: Authenticity is at the heart of our work at SLS and we must fully immerse ourselves in skateboarding and its culture to deliver on that premise. Our job is showcasing the best skateboarding to our audience so when we look to broaden skateboarding’s reach, authenticity drives our decisions. This ensures alignment with our core values. When selecting artists to collaborate with, authenticity is key. We assess how these artists have stayed true to their core values while carving out their paths.

ABN: What artist(s) inspire you?

DD: I’ve always been inspired by my peers in the skateboarding community. I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with many creative individuals, some of whom have gone on to achieve great success beyond skateboarding. For example, Spike Jonze started with skateboard films and eventually built a remarkable career directing major Hollywood movies.

ABN: What is the best advice you’ve received?

DD: KEEP IT SIMPLE.

ABN: When you are not working, where can we find you?

DD: I try to spend most of my time outdoors away from computer screens. Any great idea I’ve ever had happens anywhere but behind a desk. Go outside.

ABN: What does Street League Skateboarding’s collaboration program mean to you?

DD: Collaborating with an artist like MADSTEEZ brings a fresh perspective and an artistic look to SLS while showcasing creativity to our audience. This partnership reinforces our commitment to authenticity and innovation, aligning with our mission to celebrate skateboarding culture in all forms.

______________________

ABOUT STREET LEAGUE SKATEBOARDING (SLS)

Founded by pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) was created to foster growth, popularity, and acceptance of street skateboarding worldwide. Since then, SLS has propelled street skateboarding from a collection of independent standalone events to a renowned global series. As pioneers of street skateboarding’s premium qualification system and competition format, SLS offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe. The SLS Championship Tour is recognized as the world’s premier professional street skateboarding competition. Events take place on custom-built, one-of-a-kind, SLS-certified plazas in major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes.

Check out more about Madsteez on Facebook and Instagram.