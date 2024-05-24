Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax Get Contemporary Makeover

The beloved characters from Dr. Seuss’s timeless classic The Lorax are getting a contemporary makeover in an unprecedented collaboration with renowned artist Daniel Arsham, marking the ﬁrst time an artist has oﬃcially collaborated with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. This groundbreaking partnership merges the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss with Arsham’s unique artistic vision, resulting in an innovative exploration of environmentalism and imagination.

Daniel Arsham is a New York based artist whose practice spans fine art, architecture, performance, and film. Arsham’s iconic works meld the past, present, and future, showcasing the malleability and power of nostalgia, often through references to moments of the late 20th century. Eroded casts of modern artifacts and contemporary human figures, his works are crafted out of geological material such as sand, selenite, and volcanic ash. These materials allow for the appearance and aesthetic of erosion or archeological, future relics, as Arsham has dubbed them.

Known for his innovative approach to art and design, Arsham has previously collaborated with iconic brands such as Tiﬀany & Co., Pokémon, Hublot, RIMOWA, and Disney. Reimagining the characters and themes of The Lorax in his signature style, Arsham blends sculpture, installation, and conceptual art to create a captivating visual narrative. Drawing inspiration from Dr. Seuss’s poignant tale of environmental stewardship, Arsham’s work infuses new life into the iconic story, inviting audiences to reconsider their relationship with the natural world.

The collaboration between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Arsham represents a fusion of literature, art, and sustainability, encouraging audiences of all ages to reﬂect on the importance of environmental preservation. Elements of the capsule include a historic ﬁrst-ever reinterpreted artbook hand-drawn by Arsham, and made out of 100% recycled paper, prints made out of 100% recycled paper, apparel made from eco-cycle materials, and a sustainable porcelain home-goods tray.

Founded in 1993, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading global entertainment company focused on promoting literacy, education, self-conﬁdence and the wonderful possibilities of a child’s imagination through the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. All Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ proﬁts beneﬁt charitable organizations that focus on causes such as education, health, animal conservation, and the arts.

The limited edition collection of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax created by Daniel Arsham debuted exclusively at Perrotin Store New York. The Dr. Seuss The Lorax Collection by Daniel Ashram includes an art book, a hoodie and long sleeve shirt, a tray, and an open edition print.

All images © Dr. Seuss & 2024 Daniel Arsham, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Emmanuel Perrotin founded his first gallery in 1990 at the age of twenty-one. Since then, he has worked closely with his roster of artists, some for more than thirty years, to realize their ambitious projects. Perrotin has galleries in 7 cities globally (Paris, Hong Kong, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles), totaling approximately 86,450 square feet of exhibition space. These multiple venues offer flexibility, enabling Perrotin to continue staging ambitious projects and large-scale exhibitions for the varied group of world-renowned artists it represents. The gallery organizes about 45 exhibitions a year, and partakes in about 20 international art fairs. Perrotin represents more than 65 artists and estates, and also collaborates with approximately 30 others. Altogether, the gallery provides exposure to both established and emerging artists of more than 27 nationalities. The gallery also publishes books, special editions, and artists’ objects, available in every Perrotin Store.

Daniel Arsham is a New York based artist whose practice spans ﬁne art, architecture, performance, and ﬁlm. Arsham’s iconic works meld the past, present and future, showcasing the malleability and power of nostalgia, often through references to moments of the late 20th century. Eroded casts of modern artifacts and contemporary human ﬁgures, his works are crafted out of geological material such as sand, selenite and volcanic ash. These materials allow for the appearance and aesthetic of erosion or archeological, future relics, as Arsham has dubbed them. Arsham has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the Orange County Museum of Art, Musée Guimet, Paris, France; UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, Dune, China; MOCO Museum, Amsterdam, The Netherlands; HOW Museum, Shanghai, China; The Cranbrook Art Museum, Detroit, Michigan; and the High Museum of Art, Atlanta, Georgia, USA; among others. Arsham’s works have been exhibited at the National Gallery of Victoria Triennial, Melbourne, Australia; The Athens Biennale in Athens, Greece; Musée Fenaille, Rodez, Carré d’Art de Nîmes, and Paris La Défense, France; Frieze Sculpture, London, U.K.; The Athens Biennale in Athens, Greece; and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, SCAD Museum, Savannah, Georgia, Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, the New Museum and MoMA PS1, New York, USA; among others.

