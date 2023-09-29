The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Alexandra Rose Day: Flowers for Change was founded by artist and philanthropist, Alex Rudin. Her illustrations tackle issues of social justice, women’s rights and abstract political theory while focusing on fundraising for nonprofits and human rights organizations. To broaden the scope of beneficiaries and fundraising capacities through her work, Alex has created a new widely accessible vehicle to deliver her message. By bringing joy and hope through uplifting floral images, Alex’s goal is to increase fundraising by broadening awareness and engaging in the issues of the day.

Alexandra Rose Day is inspired by a 1912 historic fundraising event in the U.K. While collecting materials for her work, Alex received an unexpected photograph in a cache of vintage papers. It pictured women selling flowers to raise money for wounded war vets. Incidentally, Alex’s full name is Alexandra Rose. After being urged to paint florals for some time, the arrival of this photograph seemed prophetic.

Alex began exploring the notion of creating work that did not directly engage with the issue of said philanthropic cause, but to use beauty and life as a motivator for engagement. Rudin’s other work, focusing on reproductive rights, gun violence and systemic issues in America, revealed to be challenging for audiences to digest and/or purchase. In refocusing the narrative surrounding her work, she began to see an increase in engagement and inevitably, fundraising. Alexandra Rose Day exemplifies the concept that positivity, rather than negativity promotes actionable change in a more reliable and impactful way. People prefer to be surrounded by representations of beauty, life, and inspiration.

Fundraising for nonprofits, human rights and political organizations is fundamental to ARD. Alexandra Rose Day: Flowers for Change selects new beneficiaries for each round of modern botanical images. 25% of all proceeds will be donated directly to the selected organization. Through engagement with art, Alex seeks to strengthen her core mission of philanthropic awareness and giving. The inaugural beneficiary for Alexandra Rose Day: Flowers for Change was Moms Demand Action. After the Sandy Hook tragedy, Shannon Watts, mother of five, started a Facebook group with the message that all Americans can and should do more to reduce gun violence. The online conversation turned into a movement of moms, dads, students, families, concerned citizens, and survivors working in concert with partners in the gun violence prevention movement to end this uniquely American crisis.

MDA is a grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. “We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.”

Moms Demand Action has established a volunteer chapter in every state of the country. It is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly 10 million supporters. Considering Alexandra Rose Day’s launch date on Mother’s Day 2023, as well as the tragic spate of mass shootings, Moms Demand Action seemed like the perfect choice for our initial round of print sales. ARD is pleased to announce that the first round of floral sales raised thousands of dollars for Moms Demand Action, a success they hope to replicate moving forward.

For the 2023 Holiday Season, Alexandra Rose Day has decided to support and fundraise for Covenant House NYC, a vital organization in the fight to stop human trafficking and youth homelessness. Youth homelessness is a complex issue. Each year, an estimated 4.2 million young people in the United States experience a form of homelessness. Many different factors contribute to the misfortune faced by our most vulnerable at-risk populations. Covenant House combats this crisis by providing shelter and support services to youth facing homelessness including, but not limited to, housing and stability, mental healthcare, crisis care and education and workforce development.

America is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Quite simply, there should not be millions of children in this country without access to basic human rights and needs such as shelter, food, education, and healthcare. The demographics at risk are the same minorities constantly under attack in the American social and political system— LGBTQ+ youth, pregnant and parenting youth, and young people of color. While these children’s rights and futures are being debated and manipulated by the establishment, we as individuals can make a difference. This holiday season, it’s important to open our hearts, minds and wallets to at-risk youth who need our support.

Alexandra Rose Day: Flowers For Change’s ultimate goal is to spread care, attention, empathy, and support to those in need. While there are innumerable causes and organizations that need engagement and backing, Alex hopes to be able to create a significant impact for smaller, budding organizations by using art as a mode of philanthropy. Throughout history, flowers have been a symbol of care, appreciation, love, vitality, and compassion. In purchasing an ARD print, one receives florals for a lifetime, while simultaneously contributing to making our society a better place. Quite simply, Alex Rudin has created a gift that keeps on giving.

_____________________________________

Author’s Bio

Alex Rudin is a NYC based multimedia artist & illustrator focused on social justice, abstract political theory and fundraising. Alex attended both Parsons New School for Design and the School of Visual arts. Her artwork is narratively focused with a strong emphasis on expressive portraiture. Alex’s focus lies in uncovering and expressing the truths of what it is like to live in modern America. Alex has partnered with organizations such as Women For Biden Harris 2020, WomenRising, Women’s Rights Information Center, P.O.W.E.Repro, ARC-Southeast, Her Bold Move and Planned Parenthood among numerous other female led socio-political orgs in addition to working in the human rights space with organizations such as Article 3, The Representation Project and the Sam & Devorah Foundation for Trans youth. Rudin’s work has been featured in publications such as Art Daily, Art Business News, Authority Magazine, yahoo!, and USA Today, to name a few. Alex’s fine artwork has been shown in both solo and group exhibitions in New York City, Jersey City, Delaware, Philadelphia, and the Hamptons. Currently, Alex sits as the art director for P.O.W.E.Repro and is planning art fundraising events for numerous non-profits. Additionally, Alex is currently building her sister business Alexandra Rose Day: Flowers for Change as well as working towards her Masters in Art, Activism and Philanthropy NYU.

See more at Alexandra Rose Day: Flowers for Change www.alexandraroseday.com