Meet The Artist: Spectrum Miami Spotlight Recipient Juan Pablo Zapata

Q: Introduce yourself — who you are and what your vision as an artist is?

A: My name is Juan Pablo Zapata. I Have been an artist my whole life.  I live in Miami as a full committee artist.

My vision as an artist is to be able to connect with people through my creative process, I want to be able to convey emotions and deliver a positive message full of wisdom and light through the development of my work. I want to be a vessel from which the universe expresses itself. I want to express the more intrinsicate of my emotions and peel down layer by layer this human experience.

Q: What is your background?

A: Born in Colombia in 1976 in the small town of “El Carmen de Atrato – Chocó. I moved to America at age 23, and while creating art I worked in the luxury watch industry, which I left to be committed to my art form.

Q: What is your work philosophy and how does that impact your work?

A: Be consistent and excited! 

I paint six days a week and take one day to rest unless the inspiration is not letting me go.  This has allowed me to be disciplined and consistent, and also resting is important, it allows me to recharge and be clear-minded.

Q: What artist(s) inspire you?

A: There are so many, but that comes to mind Dali, Rubens, Kandinsky, and of course Caravaggio.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Follow your bliss!!

Q: When you are not working, where can we find you?

A: At the beach, swimming, enjoying the sound of the waves, the birds, the kids playing, the saltry smell, the sky, the sun…..

Q: What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2022 mean to you?

A: Everything at the moment.

I am so excited to be part of such a fair, it is one of the most important art fairs in America; To be able to share my work with all the international crowd that comes to visit is simply amazing.

