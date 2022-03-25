Erick Picardo – Artexpo New York Spotlight Artist Recipient

Artexpo New York 2022 is back on April 7-10 at Pier 36. Here at Art Business News, we’ll be highlighting this year’s Spotlight Artists, showcasing each artists’ unique style and creative process.

Based in West Michigan, Multidisciplinary Afro Caribbean artist Erick Picardo focuses his work in contemporary art, custom murals, and workshops for new and seasoned artists.

His work makes a statement about “our mystic order of existence and how this relates to everyday life in our universe. Using a combination of oil and acrylic I portray figures seeming to moves in and out of everyday existence with a contemporary flair for color, line, and form”, says Picardo.

“While my heritage inspires my work, I have succeeded in telling universal stories. With the use of indistinct but multi-hued faces, I give viewers the means to project themselves into my paintings and see themselves reflected.