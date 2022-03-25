READING

Erick Picardo – Artexpo New York Spotlight Artist Recipient

Artexpo New York 2022 is back on April 7-10 at Pier 36. Here at Art Business News, we’ll be highlighting this year’s Spotlight Artists, showcasing each artists’ unique style and creative process.

Based in West Michigan, Multidisciplinary Afro Caribbean artist Erick Picardo focuses his work in contemporary art, custom murals, and workshops for new and seasoned artists.

His work makes a statement about “our mystic order of existence and how this relates to everyday life in our universe. Using a combination of oil and acrylic I portray figures seeming to moves in and out of everyday existence with a contemporary flair for color, line, and form”, says Picardo.

“While my heritage inspires my work, I have succeeded in telling universal stories. With the use of indistinct but multi-hued faces, I give viewers the means to project themselves into my paintings and see themselves reflected.
Using color, I entrance viewers, drawing them into a world of music and dance. More abstract pieces are mesmerizing in both color and simplicity. Meditating upon them brings the viewer a sense of peace. My paintings serve as a reminder of all that humanity is capable of being, inspiring viewers to strive toward a better self and better world.”

Picardo believes that art is about telling a story. Cultural heritage is the legacy of physical artifacts and attributes of a group or society. These are inherited from past generations, maintained in the present, and bestowed for the benefit of future generations. This includes cultural traditions, or living expressions, inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants; performing arts, folklore, traditions, language, rituals, and knowledge. Picardo Colours Fine Art tells a culturally significant story through paintings, murals, and mixed media with bold and bright colors.

Picardo Colours Fine Art carries a message, cultural elements, and a history behind it. “I have been exploring how to connect to communities in modern society using traditional and nontraditional art forms.”
Originally hailing from the Caribbean, and now in West Michigan, Erick Picardo is a Percussionist, Muralist, Cultural Ambassador and Activist; using art to address the social issues that the world is facing and emphasizing the importance of social change. Some of his pieces provide a window into the historical context of the time.
Picardo will be showcasing his work under Picardo Colours at Booth #S410 at Artexpo New York 2022.
