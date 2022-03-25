Erick Picardo – Artexpo New York Spotlight Artist Recipient

Artexpo New York 2022 is back on April 7-10 at Pier 36. Here at Art Business News, we’ll be highlighting this year’s Spotlight Artists, showcasing each artists’ unique style and creative process.
Based in West Michigan, Multidisciplinary Afro Caribbean artist Erick Picardo focuses his work in contemporary art, custom murals, and workshops for new and seasoned artists.
His work makes a statement about “our mystic order of existence and how this relates to everyday life in our universe. Using a combination of oil and acrylic I portray figures seeming to moves in and out of everyday existence with a contemporary flair for color, line, and form”, says Picardo.
Picardo believes that art is about telling a story. Cultural heritage is the legacy of physical artifacts and attributes of a group or society. These are inherited from past generations, maintained in the present, and bestowed for the benefit of future generations. This includes cultural traditions, or living expressions, inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants; performing arts, folklore, traditions, language, rituals, and knowledge. Picardo Colours Fine Art tells a culturally significant story through paintings, murals, and mixed media with bold and bright colors.
