Meet the Artist: Renata Cuellar

Renata Cuellar is one of Spectrum Miami’s 2021 Spotlight Artist Recipients. Learn more about Renata below.

Q. Introduce yourself – who are you and what do you do?

A. My name is Renata Cuellar. I am a Professional Artist and Art Consultant. And I also specialize in custom commission artworks. I have been painting for thirty years now.

Q. What is your background?

A. My country of Origin is Colombia, although I was raised in the States. I am grateful for both cultures. My Colombian and American roots. I started oil painting at the very young age of six and attended the Roslyn School of Painting. I was blessed with the most talented instructors and parents who saw my talent at such a young age and fostered my artistic and creative abilities. Of course, I have had to put in the hard work behind it! And still do so. But I always like to give a little shout out to these great and positive influential souls that have been part of my life.

As I grew older artwork always stuck by my side. I get visions and I want to paint them. Ideas come to me. I love creating what has not been done before! I love challenging myself. I love when I create a significant art piece and it becomes part of my Collector’s life in their home or sacred space. The fact that my artwork can make people happy makes my heart sing. And lastly, I love being able to transfer my Client’s custom commission requests into elaborate works of art that only began as ideas. They are so meaningful.

Q. How do you work?

A. I work with different textures and colors in my artwork. Along with mixed media. I invented a glass technique about twenty years ago that continues to evolve today!

Q. What art do you most identify with?

A. I most identify with artwork that is outside of the box and that is new, fun and inspiring. I also love seeing artwork where the artists have a combination of soul, newness, great technique, creativity and flexibility.

Q. What artist(s) inspire you?

A. The artists that inspire me are very much classical artists, like Renoir, Chagall, Leonardo da Vinci, Matisse. I feel they paved the way and will forever be geniuses. And then of course I do love current contemporary skillful art as well!

Q. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

A. The best advice I have received is to always follow your intuition and the higher voice within you. To constantly grow, ask yourself ‘how’ rather than ‘why’. Plan ahead by writing down measurable goals. To try different methods. And never give up.

Q. When you are not working where can we find you?

A. When I am not working you can usually find me outside, doing sports or spending time with my family.

Q. What does exhibiting at Spectrum Miami mean to you?

A. Exhibiting at Spectrum Miami 2021 means a lot to me. It is a talented bunch so I am happy to be a part of it!