The Importance of Social Media Activity For Artist Success

Tips for not getting lost among competitors while finding your own style and audience

I have often wondered: What is an artist? No, not an artist only by name, but by his whole being.

The artist’s position in society is often uncertain. According to Artsy, in past centuries, an artist was a poor and unrestricted man, hardly understood by those around him, but always there at the events of wealthy people to charm them. Today’s artist has adapted to society, more or less.

First, the role of an artist in a society is to inspire. A person gifted in music, theater, or painting catches the attention of the public through their ability to turn the everyday into something beautiful and inspiring. More practical people, or perhaps those with less vision, are looking for an artist in the moments when they feel the need to relax and feed their souls with something different, something that takes them outside of their own reality.

Secondly, the purpose of an artist is to beautify a society whose interests are pragmatic and focused on money, progress in the workplace, and social position. In a mixture of interests and small battles for social benefit, the artist is a beautiful character that lives for others and that benefits from delivering joy to his fellow citizens.

Social Media Activity

Today, either we want to accept this aspect of the artist or not. If we do, one of the places we can find the artist is online delving into the social media aspects of our culture. Today, social networks play an extremely important role in our lives and that’s a reality of the times we live in. Social involvement and everything related to communication and human interaction can be uncovered in news, articles, blogs, and vlogs.



Here’s some advice to consider for your social networks — taken from the perspective of no one being in control of the scenario, and everyone experiencing something different.

Feed the content monster!

Use an editorial calendar to manage content for the pages you manage: Google Docs, HubSpot, Buffer, Social Sprout, or Hootsuite.

Don’t know what to post about your specialty today?

You will definitely find something interesting on Buffer, Feedly, Futurity, Alltop, Reddit, TED, or Smart Brief.

Take advantage of any special day!

Is it a holiday, was there an earthquake last night or did Brad Pitt divorce? Get your post ready based on these current event topics.

Start to boost your value!

Good things come in four forms: information, analysis, support, and entertainment. Just test the right combination for your business.

Be active!

When was the last time you posted? Three days ago?! Try to post something every day and then track how your page progresses.

Be graphic, easy to find, and precisely structured!

Use free photo or video content-generating tools for social media to help you be easily followed by people and at the same time make it easier for you to organize your posts.

Always:

Integrate the posts in your blog/vlog Don’t forget about YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn Create a database of subscribers Remember to reply to the messages promptly Don’t request straight away for people to follow you Don’t swear Remember you are not a guru Use statistics for Facebook pages Interact with the competition’s Facebook pages Bring in a call to action Find ways to relaunch yourself in the market Instagram – learn it, get used to it, master it!

Instagram – the power app

Even though I mentioned Instagram a couple of times above, let’s enlarge the concept because this is one of the most popular platforms used by artists. So, let’s find out why and how you can turn Instagram into the only app that you really need for your art!

Let’s start by exploring what # means on Instagram and what #s are the most helpful. The development of social media has led to the appearance of hashtags. They are keywords that have the # sign in front of them. But what is their role on Instagram?

The goal of hashtags is to group content that addresses the same topic. For example, the hashtag: #marble or the hashtag: #onlineconcert can group all posts made, based on the existing content posted on Instagram with that hashtag at a particular moment. However, both of these examples are considered general hashtags and do not build attention for someone who wants to become visible to a large audience. Also, the competition for these two general hashtags is going to be very high and it will be difficult to reach a top 10 post with those hashtags.

That’s why my favorites are specific hashtags. Their advantage is that they come with a low volume of competitiveness and offer you the opportunity to enter into a top post position. Of course, you also need to take into consideration the type of audience you want to attract with your Instagram profile.

We are all free to choose how we use Instagram, but when you want to grow a community, it is important to choose a niche (a domain) on which you want to work. Then make your own list of hashtags relevant to the content you want to share on Instagram.

What you need to know about IGTV and Insta-Stories

IGTV is a stand-alone app but is also a dedicated section in the Instagram app. It is a platform launched by Instagram for the distribution of longer videos, designed to function as a TV channel. Functionally, IGTV is Instagram’s attempt to rival YouTube and Snapchat Discover. IGTV offers you the opportunity to add an external link in the description of the video guiding people to watch your video content.

Instagram Story is another feature of the Instagram platform that allows you to connect with your audience through videos, photos, text, drawings, and music. These posts are available in chronological order for your followers for 24 hours. Also, if you have over 10K followers, through the stories posted on Instagram, you can send your audience to an external link. This feature is known as Swipe Up and allows you to gain the attention of your followers and lead them to your desired outcome.

Conclusion

So, in the end, social media may not be the ultimate key to guarantee triumph for all those who try it, but you’ve got the tips and tricks that can help you build your social audience.

About the Author:

Thomas Lanigan has work experience for 4 years as a marketing specialist, social media manager, assignment writer, journalist, and editor for EssayWritingLand. Also, he is a professional content writer for write my term paper on such topics as marketing features, progressive education programs, blogging, and business. Feel free to contact him on Facebook or check his Twitter.