A Must Read: First Blush by Dan Hill

Dan Hill, Ph. D., has released his latest book, First Blush: People’s Intuitive Reactions to Famous Art. This groundbreaking book represents the largest study ever conducted that involves two unique research tools, both eye-tracking technology and facial coding, to learn where participants precisely looked and how they felt about what they were seeing. The study covers 88 art works from the Renaissance to today, across the mediums of paintings, photography, sculpture and ready-made installations.

Among these endorsing the book’s findings is noted photographer and author of Michael Freeman, best-selling art critic Susan Hodge, and Eric Smith, CEO Redwood Media Group. Esteemed art educator and author James Gurney has promoted the book in his social media posts.

Author Dan Hill has previously written on advertising, including Emotionomics, which was chosen by Advertising Age as one of the top 10 must-read books of 2009 and features a foreward by Sam Simon, co-creator of The Simpsons. Hill received his education at St. Olaf College, Oxford University, Brown University and Rutgers University, and has spoken to audiences in over 25 countries.

Grab yourself a copy of First Blush: People’s Intuitive Reactions to Famous Art today!