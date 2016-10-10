The Top 10 List of What it Takes to Succeed as an Artist

Have you got what it takes to be an ARTIST?

Here’s my Top Ten List of what takes to succeed:

1. Failure. You’ve got to work through the bad in order to get to the good. Failure is an integral part of being an artist.

2. A website. Sorry, I know you didn’t want to hear this but it’s true. Having a website is a sign of professionalism in the art business.

3. Self-confidence. Confidence isn’t something you are born with or that someone else gives you. It’s a skill that you learn–through doing the work.

4. Time and space to develop your ideas. Art is more than just pretty pictures, the best art explores ideas and ideas need time to develop and grow. Respect that and give yourself permission to take this time for your work.

5. A community of other artists. Other artists aren’t your competition, they are your colleagues. Join them.

6. Resilience. You’re going to hear the word “no” more than you will “yes,” and it takes resilience to keep going. Put on those Big Boy pants!

7. An understanding of the history and issues of your medium and/or subject matter. Never stop learning.

8. Professional marketing materials. This is a business, remember?

9. An understanding of the business of art. As a working artist, you are a self-employed small business owner, you have a responsibility as any other entrepreneur does, to understand professional practices.

10. Do the work. You don’t get to be an artist if you don’t make the work!