Newsmakers: Fama Art Returns to BolognaFiere in March 2015



A multiyear agreement seals the return of the premier event for the world’s top frame manufacturers and their creations, blending technology and use of materials with a keen eye for design and quality. FamaArt, the trade show organized in partnership with FAMA Europe, the European consortium of picture-frame manufacturers, will take place at BolognaFiere in Italy from March 6 through 8, 2015.

More than 1,200 manufacturers, 40 percent of whom were from abroad, attended the FamaArt preview last March in BolognaFiere. The preview showcased the excellence of European frame manufacturing and graphic arts, with more than 50 exhibitors representing the top businesses in frame production and frame-moulding machinery.

Also open to visitors, next spring’s exhibition will present the new season’s designs with three days dedicated to European excellence in framing, marking the return of top-quality manufacturing in the frames and graphic-arts sectors.



“It is a happy comeback for our fair district,” says BolognaFiere President Duccio Campagnoli. “Thanks to the newfound partnership with the consortium of European manufacturers, Bologna will once again host and organize an international showcase for … frame-making, in which ‘made in Europe’ still stands for quality—a sector which grew up and once did business the world over from its hub in Bologna. This is further evidence of Bologna’s capacity to create events tailored to business and Italian industrial districts, launching them on an international scale.”

“We are very happy about the agreement with BolognaFiere,” says FAMA Europe President Mauro Fioravanti. “After a three-year gap, we are to return to Bologna, the district we worked in for so many years with great success, to the satisfaction of all businesses in the sector. Now we are ready for new successes starting from BolognaFiere.” ◆

