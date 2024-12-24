ART TREKS: Miami Art Week 2025 Review

Let’s get right into it! Miami Art Week 2024 was a jam packed week full of must-see exhibits and jaw dropping spectacle. As an art junkie, I always get my fix shuttling between fairs and soaking in the different vibes each fair presents.

The Beach

Art Basel is still the king of the fairs during Art Week — full of larger-than-life installations. The entire “Meridians” art space was dedicated to mammoth creations that were ‘walkable,’ including the most impressive titled “Nearby, Pathway (2024) — a huge paper work by Chinese-born German artist Zhu Jinshii, presented by Basel newcomer, Pearl Lam Galleries. Made of 16,000 sheets of traditional Xuan paper, the work was suspended by steel frames and threads of bamboo and cotton, arranged in a disjointed configuration that allowed visitors to enter and be enveloped by the semicircular works.  However, the most impressive space I thought from this year happened to be the Collector’s Lounge, which was tranquil and serene with art-filled rooms situated around the outskirts of the lounge by the likes of CHUBB insurance and Samsung.

 

There’s nothing like drifting through the sand to get to Untitled and Scope’s tents. It’s all part of the art week experience! The work at Untitled is always impressive and thought provoking. Gorgeous works from the art world’s best are in every aisle. Untitled creates a fun bright beach vibe while continually asking important questions of the viewer.

 

It’s always fun to see the installations at Scope’s “The New Contemporary” space before wandering the aisles or attending some unique programming. This year’s show looked great and felt very vibrant and still accessible.

Wynwood

 
Art Miami and Context’s opening night was very busy and had everything for serious collectors and party goers alike. Large pieces comprised of smaller pieces all coming together that ideally are viewed at a distance were throughout the fairs. Current art trends like monumental sculptures and installation works were also a big part of the fairs.

 

I always think that NADA has unique offerings and is a great place to find up and coming artists. I like the layout and feel of this show and find the selection of art eclectic and interesting.

 

Spectrum and Red Dot got off to a great start with a busy opening night. These two fairs offer a fun vibe and approachable art. Attendance was strong all weekend with galleries and artists reporting lots of sales throughout.

 

 

 

Overall, though there is some caution right now about larger purchases, as buyers seem to be tightening their purse strings…Miami Art Week did have significant art sales and a decent turnout at the fairs. Many noted there didn’t seem to be that standout, shocking work that was going viral on everyone’s social media channels. While not its biggest year, it was a fun and enjoyable week with a lot of notable works. And as always it left me looking forward to Art Week 2025.

