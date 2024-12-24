ART TREKS: Miami Art Week 2025 Review

Let’s get right into it! Miami Art Week 2024 was a jam packed week full of must-see exhibits and jaw dropping spectacle. As an art junkie, I always get my fix shuttling between fairs and soaking in the different vibes each fair presents.
Overall, though there is some caution right now about larger purchases, as buyers seem to be tightening their purse strings…Miami Art Week did have significant art sales and a decent turnout at the fairs. Many noted there didn’t seem to be that standout, shocking work that was going viral on everyone’s social media channels. While not its biggest year, it was a fun and enjoyable week with a lot of notable works. And as always it left me looking forward to Art Week 2025.