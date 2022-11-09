Meet the Artist: Talip Jeser

REPRESENTED BY ACT CONTEMPORARY, SPECTRUM MIAMI, BOOTH 1213

Talip Keser will be exhibiting with ACT Contemporary at Spectrum Miami this December. Get to know the artist below.

Q: Who are you and what do you do?

A: I am Talip Keser, an artist in Turkey. I want to share my works with the whole world. My main goal is to make my work reach larger audiences. I joined this year Beijing Art Biennale, Carrousel Du Louvre in Paris, and Spectrum Miami. Next year, my goal is to exhibit at the Milan Art Fair, Artexpo New York, and again during Art Basel Week at Spectrum Miami.

I am very happy to participate to Spectrum Miami this year with my representative ACT Contemporary, Booth1213. Come and say hello.

Q: What is your background?

A: I was born in Usak, Turkey. I graduated from the Department of Fine Arts in Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University.

I started painting since I was a child. From 2007-2010, I worked at the Emin Özdemir Atelier; then from 2010-2012, at the Orhun Kara Atelier. And since 2014, I have worked in my own studio in Uşak.

Q: How would you describe your artwork?

A: My work is abstract painting. Expressing myself with colors rather than figures creates a more liberal space for me. Meanings and expressions of colors are stronger statements for me, and it creates impact in my art.

Q: What art and artist do you most identify with? How have they influenced you?

A: The artists that influenced me the most were Pollock, Basquiat, and Van Gogh. Their libertarian spirit impressed me a great deal.

Q: What has been your favorite experience so far as an artist?

A: I was very impressed by being an inspiration to the children around me. It is very important for me that the children around me can reach their dreams more easily and be successful in their efforts.

Q: What is the best advice you have received?

A: The best advice I’ve ever gotten is to keep going. In the first years, I had a lot of financial difficulties. I saw how difficult it was to live in a small town and be an abstract artist here. Finally, they just accepted me — and I have been working nonstop for my dreams, which are my biggest motivation.

Q: When you are now working, where can we find you?

A: I live in Uşak, Turkey. I have a studio here. It’s a small city and it’s an honor for me to introduce my work to the world.

Q: How has your career as an artist shifted during the past two years? And did the pandemic have an influence on your art?

A: I did a lot of business sales due to the pandemic. And the pandemic did have a very positive impact. People saw blank walls in their homes, and it gave rise to an opportunity to purchase artwork.

Contact: Talip Keser

Phone: +905415751932

İnstagram: tkeserart