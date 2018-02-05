Arts Business Summit: A Career Acceleration Event for Visual Artists

If you want to be successful, you have to not only be an impressive artist but also an innovative entrepreneur, treating your work as a small business. At the second annual Arts Business Summit April 6–7 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, working artists will take a deep dive into the business side of their career practice as a visual artist.

Sponsored by the Arts Business Institute and The Clark Hulings Fund, the Arts Business Summit covers everything from cultivating relationships with galleries and maximizing digital sales to creating sales and marketing messages that resonate and leveraging other art sales strategies. Plus, with peers and industry professionals gathered on site, the two-day business development event is a great place to network and make connections.

Program speakers will include Wendy Rosen, the founder of the Arts Business Institute (ABI); Carolyn Edlund, executive director of the ABI; Elizabeth Hulings, director of the Clark Hulings Fund; Daniel DiGriz, education director for the Clark Hulings Fund; and more to be announced.

For those who want to create a truly effective action plan for their own business, there will be a limited number of 20-minute personalized business consultation appointments with a faculty member at this event. The event fee is $395, but an early-bird price of $245 is available. Tickets are available here.

In addition to attracting artists from around the nation, the event supports the vibrant art economy of Santa Fe, where one in six residents lists “artist” as the occupation on their tax return.

“Santa Fe is one of the largest art markets in the country and home to a tremendous number of working artists,” says Clark Hulings Fund (CHF) founder and director Elizabeth Hulings. “We are thrilled to be delivering tangible business skills and training in CHF’s hometown, and we are most excited to be doing it with the Arts Business Institute.”

The Clark Hulings Fund helps professional visual artists compete in an increasingly complex marketplace by providing them with strategic business training and support, regardless of the styles or movements in which they work. The Arts Business Institute partners with art nonprofits, business development centers, and art education organizations across the nation to provide specialized technical assistance and business education for studio artists, craft professionals, and creative entrepreneurs seeking to grow their businesses to a national audience of collectors and galleries.

For more information, visit clarkhulingsfund.org/art-business-summit.