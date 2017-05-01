Laura Mullikin liked to draw—so she went to art school. There she learned numerous things about art, including a little bit about design. That little bit has gone a long way, taking her into custom decorating, product design, and graphic design at various points in her life.
Laura spent two years as Design and Content Manager for ArtSelect, the world’s first online art gallery and frame shop. During that time, she kept busy designing products and researching components, creating templates for new artworks to be framed in, and designing PowerPoints and print catalog layouts. Since then, she has worked as a freelance graphic designer for the past 10 years, designing marketing materials, Photoshopping images for web use, and doing some web development.
As Senior Graphic Designer at RMG since 2010, Laura has used her aesthetic savvy to design all manner of creative, from website graphics to roadside banners to glossy catalogs.
2 COMMENTS
Vitaly
17 July
Hi Laura,
It is just came out from my Google search that you published Alieno work of Vlad Korol on art business news.
My name is Vitaly and I am MD of Vitavie Gallery and we are proud to exclusively present Vlad’s works on North American continent. Vlad and myself have been so excited when he has been awarded a Spotlight Artist reward of Art Expo NY 2017. We are planing to continue exhibit his works in Miami in coming December.
You resume is so impressive and I am wondering if it possible to collaborate with you regarding some publications that I believe really necessary for his and our successful cooperation together, to promote him as an our flagship artist.
You kind help and partnership would be mutually beneficial to all of us.
Please, send me your professional thoughts.
Many, many thanks,
Vitaly
Laura Mullikin
19 July
Hi Vitaly, I’m not sure what sort of collaborations you are thinking about. But I am quite busy with my full time job. Thanks for thinking of me though.
Laura