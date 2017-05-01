Laura Mullikin liked to draw—so she went to art school. There she learned numerous things about art, including a little bit about design. That little bit has gone a long way, taking her into custom decorating, product design, and graphic design at various points in her life.

Laura spent two years as Design and Content Manager for ArtSelect, the world’s first online art gallery and frame shop. During that time, she kept busy designing products and researching components, creating templates for new artworks to be framed in, and designing PowerPoints and print catalog layouts. Since then, she has worked as a freelance graphic designer for the past 10 years, designing marketing materials, Photoshopping images for web use, and doing some web development.

As Senior Graphic Designer at RMG since 2010, Laura has used her aesthetic savvy to design all manner of creative, from website graphics to roadside banners to glossy catalogs.