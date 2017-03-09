Larson-Juhl Partners with Chelsea Frames for Artexpo New York 2017

Larson-Juhl, manufacturer and distributor of fine custom picture frames, is teaming up with Chelsea Frames, Manhattan’s leading art and picture frame studio, at Artexpo New York 2017, coming to Manhattan’s art and design destination, Pier 94, April 21—24.

Jennifer Harlan, Larson-Juhl North American Sales Director, shared some history on the partnership. “Chelsea Frames has been a valued partner for over 30 years, collaborating with Larson-Juhl on the renowned Design Within Reach event, creating beautiful designs for consumer trade publications, and inspiring our industry with outstanding design, merchandising, and marketing. We are thrilled to be exhibiting with them at this year’s show.”

Larson-Juhl, located at Artexpo’s Booth 501, will be featuring picture frame mouldings supporting an ongoing trend, Harmony in Nature. As we become more urban, consumers are more and more interested in bringing the outdoors in, with authentic, natural textures and colors inspired by the natural landscape. Larson-Juhl provides industry-leading mouldings in keeping with these insights. Visitors to the booth will find a wide selection of grey mouldings and natural woods complementing the Harmony in Nature story.



These mouldings pair perfectly with the artwork of Paul Thomas, one of Chelsea Frames’ feature artists. Thomas’ abstract paintings are inspired by harmonious, light-infused color. His vivid paintings are on display in public and private collections in the US, Canada, France, Italy, Spain and South America. Beautifully framed paintings by Paul Thomas will be available for purchase at the Larson-Juhl booth and Thomas will be on hand to discuss his process and inspiration.

“Paul Thomas is a favorite of ours,” shares Jaclyn Acker, co-owner of Chelsea Frames. “We worked with him last year on several pieces for an Architectural Digest feature and were blown away with the final results. We knew his works would pair beautifully with Larson-Juhl’s selection of modern, authentic frames.”

“We are so inspired by the artist community and we welcome the occasion to collaborate with artists, framers, publishers and designers as well as to educate and share information to strengthen our industry,” shares Jennifer Harlan. Artexpo New York guests can learn more about the impact of beautiful custom framing on Saturday. Larson-Juhl Design Director, Jennifer Townsend, will be presenting a new seminar, Elements of Design, and Jennifer Harlan will be joining one of the panel discussions. Stay tuned for the full Artexpo New York Topics & Trends Education Series schedule to be posted closer to the show.

Stop by the Larson-Juhl booth to meet artist Paul Thomas and the teams from Chelsea Frames and Larson-Juhl. To preview Paul Thomas’ works, visit his website at paulthomasartist.com. Chelsea Frames is located at 197 Ninth Avenue, New York, and offers custom residential and commercial framing, in-home consultations, and original works of art. For more information and hours of operation, visit chelseaframes.com.

Larson-Juhl, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a global business based near Atlanta, GA, with 20 distribution centers across North America. In addition to custom picture frame moulding and supplies, Larson-Juhl offers custom printing and mounting services. Visit larsonjuhl.com for design inspiration and to view their selection of over 2,000 picture frame mouldings.

