Gallery Spotlight on FrameWorks Miami

FrameWorks is a diversified, woman-owned commercial framing company and art gallery with a longtime retail presence in Miami and a national footprint in the commercial contract framing industry.

FrameWorks was launched in 1989, when Christine Sweeny moved to Miami and opened a frame shop in the heart of Coconut Grove called Kennedy Studios. In1995, Sweeny rebranded the business as FrameWorks, moving her retail location to its current corner on Commodore Plaza. Claire Lardner became an equal partner and owner in the business in 1996, bringing her successful career as an attorney to the partnership. Over the years, Sweeny and Lardner have continued to invest in FrameWorks’s evolution with cutting-edge technology and equipment, constantly working towards upward growth and expansion.

When FrameWorks began, Sweeny operated the business solo. Today, the company employs 22 people, many of whom have been with the company for over 15 years and live in the local community, and has two locations. FrameWorks installs artwork worldwide, from Spain and Italy to Turks and Caicos, Hawaii, the Bahamas, and other Caribbean islands.

FrameWorks is committed to providing superior customer service, offering competitive industry pricing, and staying on top of business trends. This pursuit and consistent delivery of excellence has resulted in the retention of clients over many years. Both Sweeny and Lardner have achieved the prestigious industry designation of Certified Picture Framer, awarded by the Professional Picture Framing Association. Less than five percent of all picture framers in the country hold this designation. Their commitment to continued personal development in their chosen trade has allowed them to have consistent growth over the past two decades.

FrameWorks serves two sectors: residential and hospitality. The residential clientele is made up of local residents from around South Florida who come to the retail store for picture framing and art services. FrameWorks is proud of its reputation in the South Florida community for not only the exemplary art and framing services it provides, but also for its constant and continued support of local charities, community events, and school art programs.

The hospitality sector requires working with developers, business owners, interior designers, and architects who are in need of art and framing services. Clients from this sector include cruise lines, hotels, timeshares, and office buildings.

The industry standards for artwork in the hospitality industry in 1996 were prints and posters from catalogs. FrameWorks saw an opportunity to provide custom imagery at a fraction of the price. Sweeny and Lardner purchased their first wide-format printer in 1999 and began providing alternatives to the industry standards. This offered an additional revenue stream for FrameWorks and continued to distinguish the company as a leader in the industry. Today, FrameWorks offers wide-format printing services with four printers, cutting-edge software, and alternative, innovative substrates for printing and framing.

FrameWorks has seen continual growth over the years. Sweeny and Lardner acquired additional manufacturing and storage space in 2000 to accommodate large-volume production and meet all of the company’s crating, shipping, and export needs. In 2009, they opened a second retail location in the heart of the Bird Road Art District that provides retail art and framing services and houses large-format printers for servicing wholesale clientele.

Given FrameWorks’s continued growth and its proven stability of core sales, Sweeny and Lardner have cemented their retail presence by purchasing their original retail headquarters property on Commodore Plaza. The co-owners see the acquisition as a crowning achievement that will convert rental payments into on-going investments of commercial property, offer FrameWorks control over its physical plant and streetscape appearance, give Sweeny and Lardner a solid earnings stream, and act as a valuable asset to rely on for value accumulation and leveragability. Sweeny and Lardner are excited about the growth and potential of FrameWorks in the years to come.

Services include:

Art consulting

Printing services on multiple materials

Banners

Artwork

Signage

Picture and mirror framing installation

Client list includes:

Hospitality Purveyors (Sandals and Beaches)

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Atlantic Purchasing, Hotel Properties in North America

Interspace Design, Coconut Grove

Gansevoort, Turks & Caicos

International Design Concepts, Jumby Bay, Antigua Summer Bay, Orlando

The James Hotel, Miami Beach

The Benjamin Hotel, NYC

1 Hotel, Miami Beach

Carnival Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

Pullmantur Cruises

Website: www.frameworksmiami.com