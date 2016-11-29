Miami Art Week 2016

A comprehensive guide to the must-see events at the largest art show in the U.S.

AQUA ART MIAMI

DECEMBER 1–4

Aqua Hotel

1530 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

www.aquaartmiami.com

In the Aqua Hotel in Miami Beach, Aqua Art Miami will celebrate its 12th edition in 2016. Aqua has gained recognition for its focus on supporting an international gathering of young and established galleries with strong emerging and mid-career artists. The 2016 edition will feature 47 international exhibitors showcasing fresh new works. Because it’s set within a hotel, Aqua Art Miami is also a place to relax, take a break, and rest your feet.

ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH

DECEMBER 1–4

Miami Beach Convention Center

Meridian Avenue and 19th Street,

Miami Beach

www.artbasel.com

Art Basel Miami Beach is the mega-show during Miami Art Week. Certainly, it’s the biggest show as well, with more than 260 galleries exhibiting works from North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. From masterworks to newly created pieces by emerging stars, a full range of paintings, sculptures, drawings, installations, photographs, and film are showcased. Large-scale works become part of the outdoor landscape nearby.

ART MIAMI

NOVEMBER 29–DECEMBER 4

Midtown Miami | Wynwood

3101 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

www.artmiamifair.com

Art Miami is the original and longest-running contemporary art fair in Miami and continues to showcase a variety of unparalleled art from more than 125 international galleries. It is a must-attend event for serious collectors, curators, museum directors, and interior designers to see important work at the forefront of the international contemporary art movement.

CONTEXT ART MIAMI

NOVEMBER 29–DECEMBER 4

Midtown | Wynwood Arts District

118 NE 34th Street

FL 33127 Miami

www.contextartmiami.com

CONTEXT Art Miami, sister fair to Art Miami, has established itself as a serious marketplace for top collectors to acquire important works from a collection of specially curated international galleries representing emerging and mid-career artists producing cutting-edge works of art.

DESIGN MIAMI

NOVEMBER 30–DECEMBER 4

Miami Beach Convention Center

Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, Miami Beach

http://miami2015.designmiami.com

This global design forum brings together some of the most influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators, and critics from around the world in celebration of design culture and commerce.

FRIDGE ART FAIR MIAMI

DECEMBER 3–6

The Betsy Hotel

1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

www.fridgeartfair.com

Fridge Art Fair Miami, organized by artist Eric Ginsburg, features the innovative works of artists, collectives, and galleries—positioned as a boutique, soft-sell venue for all to enjoy in the newly renovated Betsy Hotel.

INK MIAMI ART FAIR

NOVEMBER 30–DECEMBER 4

Suites of Dorchester

1850 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

www.inkartfair.com

INK Miami is a contemporary art fair that is unique among Miami’s fairs for its focus on contemporary works on paper by internationally renowned artists. Sponsored by the International Fine Print Dealers Association, the fair selects exhibitors from among members of the Association for their outstanding ability to offer collectors a diverse survey of 20th century masterworks and just-published editions by leading contemporary artists.

MIAMI PROJECT

DECEMBER 1–4

6625 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach

www.miami-project.com

Miami Project 5, a show produced by Art Market Productions, will be erected atop and within an expansive structure located in Miami Beach, and built seamlessly into the existing architecture, elegantly housing 50 exhibiting modern and contemporary galleries from around the world and the diverse selection of artwork created by the artists they represent.

MIAMI RIVER ART FAIR

DECEMBER 1–4

Downtown Miami Convention Center

400 SE Second Ave, Miami

http://miamiriverartfair.com

Now in its 5th year, the Miami River Art Fair is an international, contemporary art fair and the only riverfront art fair held during Miami Art Week. It features both indoor exhibitions and a one-of-a-kind Riverwalk Sculpture Mall, which shows an international collection of monumental sculpture on the banks of the Miami River.

NADA ART FAIR

DECEMBER 1–4

Deauville Beach Resort

6701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

www.newartdealers.org

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit collective of professionals dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art. NADA Art Fair is a collection of the world’s youngest and strongest art galleries dealing with emerging contemporary art. It is the only major American art fair to be run by a non-profit organization.

PINTA MIAMI

NOVEMBER 29–DECEMBER 4

Mana Wynwood

318 NW 23rd Street, Miami

www.pintamiami.com

Created in 2007, Pinta is a curated boutique art fair dedicated to the art of Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. The galleries and artists shown at the fair foster Pinta’s mission of giving greater exposure to Latin American and Iberian art in the marketplace.

PULSE MIAMI BEACH

DECEMBER 1–4

Indian Beach Park

46th Street & Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

www.pulse-art.com

PULSE showcases progressive art from an international community of emerging and established galleries, most of which present three artists or fewer.





RED DOT MIAMI

NOVEMBER 30–DECEMBER 4

1700 NE 2nd Avenue at NE 17th Street, Miami

www.reddotmiami.com

A juried, contemporary art show in the heart of Miami, Red Dot Miami features an international slate of galleries. Now in its 10th year, the show combines galleries showcasing over 500 leading contemporary artists with five days of cutting edge art, Spotlight Galleries, Art Labs, Art Talks, entertainment, and special events.

SATELLITE

DECEMBER 1–4

The Parisian Hotel

1510 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

www.satellite-show.com

Now in its second year, SATELLITE Art Show is an alternative art fair that presents new and exciting projects that span the gamut of art, music, performance, installation, new media, and tech. SATELLITE 2.0 will once again emphasize concept driven rooms, rather than the typical salon-style hang of the standard fairs.

SCOPE MIAMI BEACH

NOVEMBER 29–DECEMBER 4

1000 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

www.scope-art.com

SCOPE Miami will once again present groundbreaking work, alongside special programming, encompassing music, design, and fashion. Established as an incubator for emerging work, SCOPE celebrates its 16th year of introducing new galleries to the contemporary market.

SPECTRUM MIAMI

NOVEMBER 30–DECEMBER 4

1700 NE 2nd Avenue at NE 17th Street, Miami

http://spectrum-miami.com

Spectrum Miami is a juried, contemporary art show featuring an international slate of contemporary artists and galleries. Spectrum is more than just an art show—it’s an immersive fine art experience where guests attend exciting events, live performances, and educational seminars, as well as enjoy signature programs such as Spotlight Artists, LaunchPad, Art Labs, and Art Talks.

UNTITLED, ART

NOVEMBER 30–DECEMBER 4

Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach

http://art-untitled.com

With a commitment to presenting exceptional contemporary art, Untitled, Art’s innovative approach to the art fair model will feature an international array of galleries, non-profits, and institutions, in addition to a variety of special projects, performances, and installations.

WYNWOOD WALLS

NOVEMBER 29–DECEMBER 4

2520 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami

www.thewynwoodwalls.com

The Wynwood Walls Project was conceived by community developer Tony Goldman in 2009. The concept has transformed

Wynwood’s warehouse buildings into giant canvases for acollective street art project. Wynwood Walls has become a major art statement incorporating graffiti into the newest work from artists around the globe. It’s literally become a gallery on the streets.

X CONTEMPORARY

NOVEMBER 30–DECEMBER 4

Nobu Hotel

4525 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

http://x-contemporary.com

X Contemporary’s second edition will focus on exhibitors representing emerging and mid-career artists. The symbol X represents a destination point and an area of intersection, an evocative title for an art fair that emphasizes introducing narratives that create a crossover between the visual and performing arts and invites unique music, fashion, and brand collaborations.