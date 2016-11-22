Art Scene 2016

2016’s Hottest Art Events and Organizations from Around the Globe





ANNE & MARK’S ART PARTY

San Jose, California

Billed as an “Occasional and Irrational San Jose Arts Fest,” Anne & Mark’s Art Party is an amazing art happening. The most recent unveiling was this past September, but no matter when it happens, the Art Party is an integral part of the Northern California art scene. It’s been described as “Mad Max meets Moulin Rouge” and “Burning Man meets Venice Biennale.” You’ve got to experience it to understand it. That is, whenever it comes around again.

ART DESIGN CONSULTANTS’

“ART COMES ALIVE” AWARDS

Cincinnati, Ohio

Art Design Consultants proudly sponsors Art Comes Alive (ACA), an annual fine art contest and exhibit that awards the brightest and best artists working in North America in a variety of categories. The awards provide a great opportunity for artists to be acknowledged for their talents, to gain exposure, and to win purchase awards and gallery contracts.

ARTBLEND

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Artblend takes a new approach to every artist who comes into their gallery or who is featured at one of the many art shows where the gallery exhibits. Artblend is a full-service, art-related business based in Fort Lauderdale, giving emerging, mid-career, and established artists the marketing expertise that they need to build their business.

CONTEMPORARY ART

PROJECTS USA

Miami, Florida

Headquartered in Miami, Contemporary Art Projects USA is dedicated to nurturing new contemporary art by providing exhibition opportunities and resources for emerging artists and curators. Their mission is to promote art appreciation within the international community and to generate resources that support artists’ creative endeavors. From biennials and gala auctions to exhibitions and major international art shows, they are always on the scene.

GALLERY EDEL

Osaka, Japan

Gallery Edel is committed to a completely new interpretation and perspective on exhibiting the most significant and important art trends in Japanese contemporary art and international contemporary art. The foremost objective of Gallery Edel is to enhance the experience of both artmaking and art appreciation by embracing the culture of art worldwide. The gallery’s approach is exemplified by their 2016 exhibitions at Art Santa Fe and Red Dot Miami, where they are showing the work of recent Japanese art phenomenon Yayoi Kusama.

MARC STRAUS GALLERY

New York, New York

Marc Straus is one of New York’s leading contemporary art galleries, located on theLower East Side of Manhattan. The gallery identifies and fosters some of the best international talent, representing 17 artists from 13 different countries, most of whom have not been shown in the U.S. before. Additionally, the gallery has taken a position of showing older artists who have not for decades, or in some cases ever, been looked at in the proper light. Their show and exhibition of artist Todd Murphy exemplifies the impact of that position and vision.

SFMOMA

San Francisco, California

After years of great anticipation and with a blizzard of red confetti, one of the most anticipated openings and art events of the year came to fruition. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) opened its doors to the public in May 2016, and changed the look and feel of exhibiting modern contemporary art for years to come. Attended by dignitaries, renowned artists, and members of the art community far and wide, the festivities included a gala celebration and a grand public opening.

TEFAF

New York, New York

Founded by art dealers in 1988 and run as a non-profit foundation, TEFAF has a proud history of showcasing masterpieces in every category of art and design – from antiques, Old Masters, and Haute Joaillerie to contemporary painting, works on paper, and 20th century design. It presents two fairs in New York: TEFAF New York Fall and TEFAF New York Spring, held in October and May, respectively.