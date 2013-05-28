Amazon.com, the powerhouse of online shopping, will join forces with galleries to develop an online art marketplace this summer.

Last week, Amazon invited several galleries to an informational event held in New York City. The email invites read:

This summer Amazon is planning to launch a Fine Art Gallery where customers will be able to purchase original artwork offered by a select group of invited galleries via Amazon.com. You are cordially invited to a special event in New York where we will introduce the Amazon Art marketplace to New York galleries …. We have received overwhelming support from the galleries that have already joined the platform and we would love the opportunity to offer your gallery’s selection in the Amazon Art store.

Amazon’s representatives are keeping mum, but promise further details will be announced soon. If the plan goes forward, Amazon’s partnership with galleries could turn fine art into a mass market product—for better or worse.

