Amazon.com, the powerhouse of online shopping, will join forces with galleries to develop an online art marketplace this summer.
Last week, Amazon invited several galleries to an informational event held in New York City. The email invites read:
This summer Amazon is planning to launch a Fine Art Gallery where customers will be able to purchase original artwork offered by a select group of invited galleries via Amazon.com. You are cordially invited to a special event in New York where we will introduce the Amazon Art marketplace to New York galleries …. We have received overwhelming support from the galleries that have already joined the platform and we would love the opportunity to offer your gallery’s selection in the Amazon Art store.
Amazon’s representatives are keeping mum, but promise further details will be announced soon. If the plan goes forward, Amazon’s partnership with galleries could turn fine art into a mass market product—for better or worse.
See Hyperallergic’s story for more info.
rhoda gordon
30 May
Would be interested to be part of an on line gallery. Keep me informed about this new venture.
meroe rei
3 June
Would love to be a part of this
Stacy Foureman
3 June
“Select group of invited New York galleries” …it’s a good start to offer artists exposure in a new forum. It will be interesting to see what the criteria is for their selection process. Will the art be good? Will it be of a particular style? Will it be affordable?
doba Afolabi
3 June
am a painter and am interested in this venture
Holly Hackwith
3 June
I am interested.
Sue Burke Harrington
4 June
I hope that you will be including some Houston area artists and galleries!
Moshe Monzon
19 June
Would like to be part of the amazon gallery. I do original handmade wall tapestries in a unique weaving technique, giclee lithographs, and mixed media on canvas. I am in the NY area.
Thanks,
Lawrence Golla
3 July
I would like to be part of this. Please keep me informed.
deb
7 July
I kinda get the picture of ‘invitation only’ means established high profile galleries. Will are gallery system and gallerists pass on the savings in promotion and rent as well as launching brick and mirror shows on to the artist??? It would be nice to even get down to a 20% commission rate. As important is keeping the prices high by continued visions of the gallerists understanding of quality art.
artist kodankandath antony francis
16 July
I am a National Award winner artist from India.I wolud like to take part in your exhibitions.Kindly let me know further details.
Tariq Mix
21 July
This sounds like it would be great. I would like to see more details.
Suzanne C.Nagy
24 July
I am very interested to be part of the on line art gallery.You are selling my book Pollution/Remediation already and I purchase almost everything I need through your company which is the greatest.
Thank you for your great businesses
Sincerely Suzanne C.Nagy
Margie Sands
16 August
Please keep me updated on this new Amazon art gallery. Thank you.
richeart .com
17 September
Please let me know when thisg goes online. Thank you.
Dede salier
25 October
Pls keep me informed..
Lorraine
13 July
Is it for only “established” artists and galleries? How about doing something original and supporting the “underground artists?” Also, how much will Amazon take? Will they charge for shipping, 30% for the sale? Will they charge for the promotional Aspects of this venture? Galleries sounds like they want “established ” to get guaranteed sales…unless they make an effort to prove otherwise. Amazon: begin with the DetroitArtist’smarket.org that’s a gallery and they have a lot of talented artists that would benefit from this.