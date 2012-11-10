Staying up-to-date on industry trends and personalities is an essential part of being an artist. As such, podcasts can be an invaluable part of your toolkit. The artists, gallery owners, curators and marketing experts of the world want to share their knowledge with you… and you should be listening. To help get you started, we’ve compiled our own list of 10 Must-Listen Podcasts for Artists, all of which are available for download via iTunes.

Artists Helping Artists

artistshelpingartistsblog.blogspot.com

With recent episodes of this podcast covering a range of topics, from how to start your art career later in life to how artists can use Pinterest to sell their art, AHA host Leslie Saeta doesn’t just want her listeners creating art… she wants them selling it. But what makes AHA truly special is the array of successful artists Saeta (herself an award-winning painter) brings on to the show to give readers specific tips and advice about what has worked for them.

Bad at Sports

badatsports.com

The granddaddy of all arts podcasts, Bad at Sports brings its viewers a sizable weekly dose of anything and everything of relevance to the life of a working artist. Whether you want to hear about residency programs, artist collectives, sculpture gardens or the artistic climate of the Twin Cities, Bad at Sports has probably covered it. Unlike many of the other podcasts on this list, episodes of Bad at Sports aren’t particularly short—most are at least 40 minutes in length—but each one is well worth the time investment.

Before & After

bamagazine.com

So you say you’re a painter with no interest in graphic design? Tough. If you want to sell your art, you’ll need to market it, and that means coming up with a Website, stationery, business cards, the works. Of course, you want your marketing materials to look good—and that means acquiring some graphic design knowledge. Luckily, this video podcast, put out by Before & After magazine (tagline: “How to design cool stuff”) presents the basic tenets of graphic design, from constructing a logo to creative cropping solutions, and explains them in a way that doesn’t require you to be a Photoshop or InDesign master to grasp.

Jeff Curto’s Camera Position

cameraposition.com

Photographer/educator Jeff Curto emphasizes the how of photography over the why in this long-running podcast, which has been encouraging discussion of the philosophical side of the medium for more than five years now. You’ll find no camera reviews or technique lessons here; instead, expect your creativity to be inspired and your intellect to be stimulated by Curto’s analysis of the fundamentals of photography.

KCRW’s Art Talk

kcrw.com/etc/programs/at

In each episode of this twice-weekly radio show, art critics Edward Goldman and Hunter Drohojowska-Philp give listeners a quick glimpse into some aspect of the art world, whether in the form of a firsthand account from a festival or museum, an interview with a contemporary artist or a look back at some older—but still culturally relevant—artist. Each episode is short and sweet, clocking in at around three minutes, so you can easily listen to several in one go. But don’t worry about running out: All of the show’s episodes, dating back to 1997, can be found on the Website.

National Gallery of Art

nga.gov/podcasts/video/index.shtm

Not living in D.C. is no barrier to keeping up with the varied lineup at the capital’s National Gallery of Art. More than just a collection of recorded lectures and talking heads, a quick look through the gallery’s video podcast catalog yields documentary excerpts and short films on subjects like Edward Hopper and Paul Gauguin. While the video podcast isn’t updated all that frequently, art aficionados who need more of an NGA fix can check out its sister podcasts, dedicated the Gallery’s lectures and music programs.

PhotoTips

phototips.biz

With this weekly video podcast, host James Beltz gives his viewers a look at the latest equipment, accessories and online resources for photographers. Whether he’s testing out a camera vest by taking it along on a hike through the woods (he fell down a small ravine, but the camera was uninjured) or taking sides on the digital versus manual debate, each episode is engaging and entertaining, easily understandable by those just starting out but still plenty helpful for more experienced photographers. Need more incentive? How about

PhotoTips’ Photo Challenge, where viewers are invited to send their own shots—and win some swag in the process.

TateShots

tate.org.uk/context-

comment/audio-video

With their bite-sized video podcasts, TateShots—a weekly series presented by the U.K.’s world-famous Tate galleries—gives viewers an inside look into many (and we mean many, as there are more than 255 episodes on iTunes to date) of the notable artists, galleries and exhibitions making noise in the contemporary art world today, as well as historically significant artists like Pablo Picasso and Mark Rothko. With most episodes running around six minutes or less, TateShots is perfect for when you need a quick break from creating (or hopefully selling) your own art.

Trey’s Variety Hour

twit.tv/show/treys-

variety-hour

For his weekly podcast, photographer Trey Ratcliff of StuckinCustoms.com, a popular travel photography blog, brings together an assortment of snappers, bloggers and techies from all over the world to discuss photography, technology and modern art culture. With episodes on the highs and lows of new cameras, how the iPad has changed the way artists create and the copyright difficulties posed by Pinterest, tuning in is a great way to keep up with the day-to-day changes affecting the art industry.

Whitney Focus

youtube.com/user/Whitney

Focus

You know you can trust New York City’s Whitney Museum of American Art to bring you the best in contemporary art. Luckily for those outside of the Big Apple, the museum’s podcast helps you keep informed of the artists and exhibitions making waves in the art world while on the go. Granted, there’s no replacement for visiting the Whitney itself, but the 100 (and counting) episodes of this podcast, which feature videos from its Biennial as well as interviews with artists and curators, are more than enough to keep you occupied as you plan your next in-person visit. ABN