Introducing Fine Art Registry

“As the forerunner in art registry and fine art registration throughout the world, I am proud to represent Fine Art Registry (FAR) as the international standard for the authentication of fine art collectibles,” says Richard Ahart of Lighthouse Media Management, FAR’s international representative.

In the Summer edition of Art Business News, FAR CEO/founder Theresa Franks shares why it’s so important to take control of your body of work today. So just how does Fine Art Registry do that? Read on to learn more. For more information, contact Richard Ahart at rahartlighthousemedia@gmail.com.

Fine Art Registry (FAR) is a U.S. patented identification numbering system and database, realized, engineered and specially developed as a Web-based, permanent standard registration system and globally networked database for fine art, which is based on the Getty’s Object ID, the core world standard for the identification of art and cultural objects.

The Fine Art Registry ID tagging system standardizes, systemizes, collects and publishes the portfolios of contemporary artists worldwide. The principle philosophy of FAR is to promote the permanent registration of all fine art and valuables before theft or loss occurs, recording detailed and accurate information about each piece, thereby providing the global art trade a solution to better manage, control and market fine art while encouraging accountability, good business practices and truthful disclosure of the fine art market.

Historically, the development of and compliance with “standards in the industry” have been crucial to creating and maintaining a reliable, ordered and structured flow of information. The FAR system of tagging and registering each piece of fine art or art object, individually, with a unique, tamper-evident ID tag and then registering that piece with a full description and photos is an excellent deterrent to copyright infringement and all kinds of abuses, deceit and fraud that regularly occur in the fine art market. If each artist makes a point of ensuring that every single piece of art and limited edition print created or produced carries the Fine Art Registry ID tag and the details of the art object are registered and recorded in the FAR database, both artists and their collectors are protected. This alone adds tremendous legitimacy and value to an artist’s body of work, especially when it comes to limited edition reproductions.

Fine Art Registry takes a keen interest in how the art market is affected by the ongoing abuse in the multiples market and has taken steps to do something about it by enhancing its registration process to include, in addition to Certificates of Authenticity (COA) for original works of art, a customizable, online Multiples Certificate of Disclosure (MCOD) modeled after the California Civil Code (1740-1745.5). The MCOD is offered to all printers, publishers, artists and other industry professionals who market, sell, produce and/or manufacture prints or multiples today. Like the Fine Art Registry COA, the MCOD is available free of charge to Fine Art Registry members and is only valid when it is accompanied by the Fine Art Registry patented tag, which is affixed to the work of art.

The COA and MCOD options are activated for processing and printing once a Fine Art Registry tag has been registered to the original work of art, print or multiple for which a COA or MCOD is required. In every case, each completed COA and MCOD will be stored and permanently archived online in the Fine Art Registry database and in the user’s account for future access and reference and which can be easily be modified and printed by the user until an ownership transfer of the FAR ID tag is affected by the buyer, at which time the registration record is frozen.

It is important that all artists who care about preserving their bodies of work and the integrity of the art print and multiples they create be diligent about making proper disclosure of the art edition to their buyers and ensure that the disclosure is indelible by using the Fine Art Registry tagging system, database and Multiples Certificate of Disclosure.

Fine Art Registry is a powerful tool in the management and protection of an artist’s body of work, especially as it relates to the very real potential of piracy and hijacking of intellectual property, because each individual registration record is date and time stamped the second it is processed into the database. The Fine Art Registry system is also excellent for publishers and printers as well as retail galleries and other art industry professionals, as the permanently recorded details of a work of art or art print bearing the applied Fine Art Registry ID tag, along with the accompanying Fine Art Registry COA or MCOD, is a sure winner for everyone involved and especially in the often complicated process of producing, marketing and selling prints or multiples.